On the heels of ADEM approving the air permit for Grayson Carter & Son’s proposed asphalt plant on Moyers Road, residents living near the plant, once again, voiced their feelings and concerns to the Athens City Council. Council President Harold Wales also presented a prepared statement regarding the council’s feelings about the plant.
Wales allowed residents the opportunity to speak prior to reading the council’s statement. Many still had questions for the council regarding their resolution to deannex the 80 acre property on Moyers Road in 2020.
“This resolution was in regards to the deannexation of the property, which in the opinion of the city council was deannexed for the public health or the public good. According to the minutes, it said that y’all used code 11-42-200 of the Alabama code as the authority of the deannexation, which states, that whenever in the opinion of the city council, the public health or public good requires that the corporate limits of the city be reduced, the council may pass a resolution,” Janie Smith said. “My question is how does a property that is being used for agriculture and residential purposes, pose a public health risk or a problem to the public good for the citizens of Athens?”
Smith added, “Obviously, the the deannexation of the property and the consequential use of the property by Grayson Carter Construction now poses a much greater risk to the public health of the Athens citizens living in this area than the risk of a residential and agricultural area.”
Robin Hines addressed the council along with her parents Joe and Brenda Hines. Joe Hines, retired from the City of Athens after working 27 years with the Athens Parks and Recreation Center. After retirement the Hines family invested in a 10 acre home near the now proposed plant.
Robin Hines said, “The asphalt plant is in our backyard. I have some questions on behalf of the Tanner Community that cannot be here tonight. When deciding to deannex this property, were the citizens of the town or community in the African American, Latino, and lower income areas considered when this decision was made?”
To support the Hines’ concerns, President of the Limestone County NAACP Wilbert Woodruff addressed the council.
“There are people in the southwest Athens community and Tanner community and a lot of others that think when you deannex the land that this asphalt company is going to sit on that you had fore knowledge of them coming in and wanting to produce an asphalt plant. It was in part because of the makeup of the citizenship there. A big part of that community, as we all know, is Blacks and Hispanics. The school that’s very near that potential plant is highly populated with Black students and Hispanic students. The community is upset about it, as you very well know, but they have faith that you would try and help and resolve, since the air permit has already been issued, and going to the authorities in Montgomery and asking them to rescind that permit. It’s a big issue with me because I’m a part of this community. It’s a big issue with all the citizens that live there, and we think that it’s a issue with you. Whenever there’s environmental issues, and potential threats from emission to our community, I think this council — I know most of you I’ve known a lot of you for some time — would be concerned as far as the health aspects of our community. So, I’m standing with this delegation of people, these citizens of southwest Athens and that portion of Limestone County, the Tanner community, to do what you can. Do what’s expected of you because a lot of our citizens think that you’re the cause of getting this big snowball rolling. So if you would, please, ma’am, please, sirs, consider helping in any kind of way you can to get this air permit taken back,” Woodruff said.
After the council heard from several more residents in opposition of the asphalt plant, Wales read the council’s statement.
“While there is nothing I can say that will fix this tonight, It’s important to me that you know where we stand. Let me make this clear to everyone, the council is opposed to an asphalt plant going in on Moyers Road. As you know, we unanimously adopted a resolution at our last meeting opposing it. Where having a local source of asphalt is a good idea, putting in an asphalt plant in this location is a bad idea. It is not good for the residents and neighbors and it’s not good for our roads.
“I know that many folks are upset that his property was deannexed. It is correct that, at the owners request, the city council deannexed this property in 2020. When we did so, I understood and so did the others on the council that when this dirt activities was concluded, their property would be put to a residential use. Clearly, that has not happened. And, I feel misled by it and I think many of us feel the same way.
“Many folks have asked the council to undo the deannexation. I, for one, wish we could but the city council can’t just pass a resolution and that puts the property back in the city limits. That’s not how annexation works. Some folks have also asked us to pass an ordinance extending zoning outside the city limits, but the city council can’t zone outside our city limits. That’s not how zoning works either. Limestone County voters have repeatedly rejected any extension of City zoning our police powers outside of the city limits.
“So the city again calls upon Grayson Carter to locate the plan somewhere else. There are other locations in the area and some inside the city where one could build an appropriate asphalt plant without being a nuisance to the residential neighbors. Their city itself has some industrial property for sale, and we would welcome having the discussion with Grayson Carter. We’re open, and we’ll continue to explore how to work this out. But, you need to know, there is no method presently available to the city where the city can just control what goes on at that location. If the owners in the area are organizing together to explore what legal and other solution they have, then the City Council encourages them to go ahead and do so. Thank you.”
Representatives from Grayson Carter & Son did not speak at Monday night’s council meeting. Grayson Carter & Son, who own the land on Moyers Road and plan to develop a hot mix asphalt plant, have told The News Courier in prior interviews that they have followed all regulation and have not yet begun developing the plant – waiting on their air permit. The News Courier reached back out to ask about next steps and how they plan to respond to public concerns but have not heard back as of press time on Monday.
