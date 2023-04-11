The Athens City Council voted Monday to condemn and soon demolish a house located at 701 N. Madison Street. The house is located directly across the street to the north of Athens Elementary School and has been deemed unsafe and a public nuisance.
Erik Waddell, the City’s Chief Building Inspector, told the council during a public meeting that multiple attempts to contact the property owners and family members have been made to correct the issues including registered and regular letters, newspaper notifications, and hand delivered notices.
“This one has been around for a while, obviously, and with a new school there, it’s been on my radar to try to get it corrected but no corrections have been made nor has anyone put forth any plan to make it corrected,” Waddell said.
Waddell cited that the house has two dormer windows that have deteriorated to the point of possible collapse, a roof that has leaked for several years, and outdated electrical.
“My fear is it is going to collapse in on itself,” Waddell said.
No one voiced opposition to the condemning of the property during the public hearing and the resolution to condemn and demolish the property passed unanimously.
