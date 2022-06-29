The Athens City Council appointed James Lucas to fill the district 3 council position left vacant by the late Frank Travis.
Lucas will serve through 2025 to complete the term left vacant when Travis died from cancer in April 2022.
All five council positions and the mayor’s seat will be up for municipal election in 2025.
Lucas is the longest standing school board member in Alabama, having served on the Athens City School Board since 1995.
“That is one of the most difficult jobs — and unpaid — in the city,” council president Chris Seibert said. “In Frank’s last week with us, his request was that we appoint Mr. Lucas.”
Councilwoman Dana Henry confirmed to The News Courier today that Lucas cannot continue to serve on the City School Board.
City Attorney Shane Black is working with Lucas on an effective date for his resignation from the school board and a swearing in date for City Council.
“Mr. Lucas actively attends community events and is well known throughout our community,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “We look forward to working with him in this new role.”
His term will expire May 30, 2025.
Lucas served in the United States Armed Forces after graduating from the Trinity High School.
