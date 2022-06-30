On Monday, June 27, the Athens City Council met and passed several resolutions pertaining to public works and other pertinent issues and discussed the success of community events so far this summer.
Athens’ Entertainment
The Athens Farmer Market and Fridays After Five have seen tremendous success this summer.
Council President Chris Seibert announced approximately 1,500 to 2,000 people have attended Fridays After Five this summer.
Councilwoman Dana Henry thanked volunteers who partner with Athens Main Street and other organizations to make downtown events fun and who take the time to clean up after events.
Councilman Wayne Harper called the Athens Farmers Market “a neat place to go” and encouraged residents to check out the produce and wares the market has to offer.
Public Works
The council heard a request to rezone 61 acres to high density residential on Lindsay Lane, but the request ultimately died due to failing to get a motion.
The council heard several public hearings for rezoning, annexation, and other public works issues.
It approved several agreements pertaining to public works, including:
- Entering an agreement with Morrell for the design/inspect construction phase of the Vine Street Area Neighborhood Improvement grant project.
- An agreement with the Cambridge Ventures and hospital on the Greenfield Drive extension, including sidewalks.
The council accepted and allocated funds for several projects including:
- Allocating $300,000 of recovery funds for new basketball area, practice field, paving, and sidewalks at Robert Allen Tinnon Park.
- Allocating $200,000 from recovery funds to make all but one tennis court at Big Spring Memorial Park into pickleball courts.
- Allocating $120,000 to fund handicap accessible outdoor fitness court at the Sportsplex.
- Approving $350,000 to increase parking at the Sportsplex by 200 spots.
In addition to allocating funds, the council approved a pedestrian access easement at U.S. 31 and Sportsplex Loop.
Pickleball access continues to expand for residents here in Athens. Councilman Harold Wales thanked those who encouraged the city to continue expanding pickleball opportunities.
Councilmembers reappointed Larry Burlingame to Zoning Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.