At a special called meeting Thursday, the Athens City Council approved a tax abatement for Hi-Plane Coffee in Downtown Athens. Hi-Plane Coffee is owned by Derrick Young, who also owns U.G. White.
The abatement will be on non-educational taxes related to a $500,000 capital investment in the coffee roasting and distribution facility at 109 N. Jefferson St. The project expects to hire 12 employees over the first four years. Construction is expected to be completed in October 2024.
The abatement is $1,709.40 per year in property tax for 10 years; and $9,375.00 in construction related transaction taxes.
"We've got a lot of investment going on in Downtown Athens and other areas of Athens. It's great to see that and to support a local business owner," Mayor Ronnie Marks said,
Council President Harold Wales said this is an exciting investment for Athens, and Councilman James Lucas added he is "glad to see things happening in downtown and to the west of the city."
