The Athens City Council voted to appropriate $60,000 to the Athens Arts League for the renovation of the Scout Music House. Councilman Dana Henry introduced the resolution during the March 14 regular meeting.
“I feel confident about what the Arts League can accomplish, but there will be a tremendous amount of work involved in this project with construction, creating programs and determining our mechanism for sustaining the project once complete,” said Garth Lovvorn, president of the Athens Arts League.
The city intended to split the funding 50/50 with the Athens Board of Education; however, the council introduced an amendment to exclude the Board of Education from the financing. This amendment passed unanimously.
Some members of the council expressed concerns about what appropriating funds to the Scout House and Arts League could mean for funding for other organizations.
“I would appreciate from the Arts League some sort of, I hate to use the word guarantee, but some sort of approval on their part of making certain that at some point, we do see genuine activity on this. I spoke with Mr. Lovvorn, about this, this afternoon. That was a genuine activity, and at some point, we need to make certain that this goes forward. and that when it does, that you also have a point in time where you realize perhaps we need to reevaluate because that is the concern that I’m hearing from people,” said councilwoman Dana Henry.
“I think we’ll be getting into a can of worms. I don’t think this program will ever be self-sufficient,” said councilman Wayne Harper. “We appreciate what we’ve done over there, but I am not going to support this.”
Councilman Harold Wales expressed the Scout House is worth the City stepping in and saving, but the Arts League would need to do its part to become self-sufficient over time.
“It’s going to be very important now that you start your fundraising. and to do this, because you’ve expressed that you would become self-sufficient over a period of time,” said Wales.
The house sits on Washington Street in Downtown Athens. The building, built-in 1938, needs restoration and repairs. The restoration is overseen by the Scout Music House committee, in conjunction with the Athens Arts League and Athens City.
The Scout House intends to be a cultural center for Limestone County. Community members will be able to learn about local music history, music production, and the music business at the house.
The house will provide a venue for musical programs, concerts, and lab-based learning.
The League’s goal is to preserve the history of the historic building and the County’s musical heritage.
These goals reflect Athens City’s commitment to growth and progress.
“Our Board of Directors is made up of nine very good, well-meaning people. We also consider ourselves to be forward-thinking and progressive, and we want to move in the same direction as the community around us and move forward with you all, and we will appreciate your help,” said Lovvorn.
