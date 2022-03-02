The Athens City Council met Monday evening and welcomed the Arrows Den Cub Scout Pack 24 to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The council also welcomed members of the Athens Middle School and Athens High School Cheer Teams, who recently competed in Orlando at the National High School Cheerleading Competitions. The teams finished second in each division in which they competed.
Mayor Ronnie Marks and the Athens City Council also congratulated Will Anderson, wrestler at Athens High School, for becoming State Champion in 5A-6A 120 at the AHSAA State Competition.
Marks addressed statements made recently at the Limestone County Commission meeting in regard to the Athens Senior Center on Pryor Street.
“We will do everything possible to support senior citizen services in this community. We will deal with it, and we’ll move forward,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to pass a resolution entering into an agreement with Grayson Carter & Son, Inc. in the amount of $1,042,308.34 for the construction of the Lindsay Lane extension south of Huntsville-Brownsferry Road and the installation of a signal at the Huntsville-Brownsferry and Lindsay Lane intersection. The approval gives Grayson Carter & Sons permission to begin on the project immediately.
“You will have a signal at the end of Lindsay Lane with dual eastbound left turns that was not accounted for in the Huntsville plans. This is our portion of it,” Athens City Engineer Michael Griffin said. “This has to open before Buc-ee’s does.”
A public hearing was held Monday night concerning the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the city of Athens by Publix Alabama, LLC. There were no public concerns for or against the zoning approval.
In other business, the city council approved the following items.
• Resolution granting a special use permit to Dish Wireless to modify their equipment at 1327 Highway 251 in Athens.
• Resolution authorizing the Sanitation Department to sell old, worn-out dumpsters for scrap metal.
• Resolution to approve FY 2021 budget amendments.
• Resolution to authorize the Mayor to issue a task order to Morell Engineering, not to exceed $50,000, for topographic and utility survey plus grading and drainage design plans for Pryor Park.
