Athens City Council president Chris Seibert announced at the May 9 City Council meeting that the council has opted to appoint someone to the empty district 3 seat.
“We have an open seat in district 3, and we’ve had a lot of deliberation on it as a council,” said Seibert. “We’ve decided, as a group, that we are going to make that appointment. We’re not going to make that announcement yet, because we haven’t decided, quite frankly.”
The council hopes to make the appointment within the next 30 days.
“We’re going to ask that over the next two weeks you continue to provide your name, resume and application, if you will, to the City Hall to the Mayor’s Office to Kim. Then, over the course of the following two weeks, we’re going to make a decision on that,” said Seibert.
Anyone from district 3 who is interested in the position should send a bio or resume to Kim Glaze at kglaze@athensal.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.