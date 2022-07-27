The Athens City Council met Monday evening to take care of a light agenda. Councilman Harold Wales brought attention to the problems of dust in his district due to the construction. “Out in my district, where there is so much construction going on, dust is a major problem,” Wales said. He expressed his desire for the City of Athens to look into draft an ordinance to reduce the dust levels.
“We’ll get you an ordinance soon,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Marks updated the council on the progress of of the pickleball courts at Big Springs Park. “Hopefully the bid will come in real soon, and we’ll look at resurfacing that Big Spring Park area, leaving one of the tennis courts. Hopefully within the next 90 days,” Marks said. “Pickleball is here to stay folks.”
The council approved the following business items. Councilwoman Dana Henry was not in attendance.
• Approved travel expenses for personnel of the Mayor’s Office.
• Approved travel and education expenses for personnel of the Public Works Department.
• Approved the purchase of two 2023 F-150 Crew Cab pick-up trucks for the Fire Department.
• Approved a Retail Beer and Wine Off Premises alcohol license for Market Jiffy Mart, Inc., dba Jiffy Mart, 1202 West Market Street, Athens.
• Authorized a task order for Krebs Engineering, Inc., to perform preliminary design, obtaining necessary easements, permitting and detail design of improvements to the Canebrake Sewer Lift Station, as well as inspection services during construction.
• A resolution complying with the requirements of Section 8.2 (b) of the trust indenture between the City of Athens and AmSouth Bank (the corporate trust successor to which is The Bank of New York mellon Trust Company, N.A.) dated as of December 1, 1997.
• Ordinance authorizing the issuance of the city’s $10,270,000 principal amount of Gas Revenue Warrants, Series 2022.
