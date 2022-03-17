Councilman Chris Seibert introduced a resolution to appropriate $60,000 to the Athens Arts League to renovate the Scout Music House.
The city of Athens alcohol fund would fund this resolution.
The funding would be split 50/50 by the city of Athens and the Athens Board of Education.
The house sits on Washington Street in downtown Athens. The building, built in 1938, is in need of restoration and repairs. The restoration is overseen by the Scout Music House committee, in conjunction with the Athens Arts League and Athens city.
“We’ve got some paperwork items that we need to finish up,” said Garth Lovvorn, the Athens Arts League president. “It’s a big task, and there’s a lot that we need to get together. It’s a good growing experience for us, and we’ll get this taken care of. Thank you for giving us an extension and some extra time to get this together.”
The Scout House is intended to be a cultural center for Limestone County.
Community members will be able to learn about local music history, music production and the music business at the house.
The house will provide a venue for musical programs and concerts, as well as lab-based learning.
The league’s goal is to preserve the history of the historic building, as well as the county’s musical heritage.
These goals reflect Athens city’s commitment to growth and progress.
“Our board of directors is made up of nine very good, well-meaning people. We also consider ourselves to be forward-thinking and progressive, and we want to move in the same direction as the community around us and move forward with you all, and we will appreciate your help,” said Lovvorn.
Lovvorn and the board of directors see and appreciate the support of the community and of the Athens City Council. The board is committed to showing supporters what the Athens Arts League plans to accomplish with the Scout House.
“I do believe that all of you support the arts league. I don’t see any negativity from any one of you, but as members of the council, you do need proof of what we’ve done and what we’re planning to do,” said Lovvorn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.