The Athens City Council proclaimed September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Monday. Mayor Ronnie Marks read from the proclamation, “Too many children are affected by this deadly disease and more must be done to raise the awareness.”
Marks also acknowledged and proclaimed this week, Sept. 11-17 as Assisted Living Week in the city of Athens. “We urge all of our citizens to virtually visit or call a loved one, family member, or friend residing in that care and spend some time with them.”
September is also Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Marks read from the proclamation, “It’s the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer and second-leading cancer related to death among men.”
The Athens City Council approved the following agenda items.
• Resolution to appoint Eddie Smith to the City of Athens Alcohol License Review Committee for a three year term, expiring on Sept. 30, 2025.
• Resolution to appoint Jackie Warner to the City of Athens Alcohol License Review Committee for a three year term, expiring on Sept. 30, 2025.
• Resolution to appoint Sally Marks to the City of Athens Alcohol License Review Committee for a three year term, beginning Oct. 1, 2022 and expiring on Sept. 30, 2025.
• Resolution to appoint Craig Beasley to the Board of Trustees of Athens- Limestone Public Library for a four year term, beginning on Oct. 1, 2022, and expiring on Oct. 1, 2026.
• Resolution to approve the payment of budgeted travel/education expenses for personnel of the Water Services Department.
• Resolution to approve a “Retail Beer & Wine off Premises” alcohol license for Victory Marketing, LLC, dba: Sprint Mart 2052, 400 Highway 31 South, Athens, AL.
• Resolution to authorize the Mayor to issue a purchase order to H&R Equipment for the purchase of a 2022 Kubota M5660 from the Sourcewell Purchasing Agreement, contract number 032119.
• Resolution to adopt the AEMA Division F Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan as an official plan.
• Resolution to approve the payment of $1,435 for the city’s share of the cost to have the Athens-Limestone Public Library building pressure washed.
• Resolution concerning the purchase of a P25 communication system from Motorola Solutions Inc. at the cost of $1,839,252.46.
• Ordinance annexing certain property owned by Jay Dharati, Inc.
• Ordinance abandoning/vacating an easement of real property owned by Buc-ee’s
