The Athens City Council voted Monday to annex four properties, approximately 85 acres, on the south side of Huntsville Brownsferry between I65 and US Hwy 31. The annexed properties, owned by Timothy Miller, William and Karen Burchfield, and Roger Miller, are adjacent to each other.
“I want to thank Bill and Karen (Burchfield) for being here tonight and Timothy (Miller), thank you for what you are doing. Thank you for what you are doing for your property, your family, and for the City of Athens. We think it will benefit all of us,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
Athens City Attorney Shane Black said, “Prior to the past two years, the properties alongside Huntsville Brownsferry Road were not all in Athens. Now, with the small exception of some, they all are.
The area of Limestone County south of Huntsville Brownsferry and west of US Hwy 31 has seen several annexations recently as Huntsville sprawls further west and Athens grows to the south. December 15, 2022, the Huntsville City Council annexed 1,220.5 acres of land between Hwy 31 and I65 owned by the Haney family.
In the following weeks, the City of Athens annexed the remainder of the Braly property. Parts of the Braly property had already been annexed by Athens for projects, including the Buc-ee’s.
In other business, the Athens City Council held the following public hearings at Monday evening’s meeting.
• A public hearing relating to the vacation of a portion of Hatfield Lake Road, a public right of way.
• A public hearing concerning the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens by D and L Seafood and Grill, LLC, dba: D and L Seafood and Grill.
• A public hearing concerning the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens by Mozza Pizza Buffet, LLC, dba: Mozza Pizza Buffet due to change in ownership.
• A public hearing determining that a structure at 701 N. Madison Street is unsafe and a public nuisance, and ordering abatement of same.
The Athens City Council approved the following agenda items.
• Resolution to declare and add a Mack MRU633 CNG Residential Garbage Truck, mileage 96,670, to the existing Public Works surplus list.
• Resolution to approve the purchase of 24 sets of Lion VForce turnouts (head to toe) from NAFECO through the HGAC Contract# EF08-19.
• Resolution to approve travel expenses for personnel of the Electric Department.
• Resolution to approve a “Retail Beer & Wine Off Premises” alcohol license for Fresh Value Athens, LLC, dba: Fresh Value Athens.
• Resolution authorizing the Water Services Department Director to submit the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Report (MWPP) for calendar 2022 to ADEM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.