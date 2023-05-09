The city of Athens will soon apply for a federal grant to assist in the construction of a new sidewalk and pedestrian bridge along the western side of US Highway 31 near Athens High School.
Monday afternoon, the Athens City Council authorized Mayor Ronnie Marks to apply for ALDOT Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program (TAP) funding from the Federal Highway Administration Program.
“This would be the last phase of our ATRIP application process from the high school all the way to Elm Street. Currently, the Oakview Apartments is where the sidewalk terminates, north of the high school. This would complete the section north of the Oakview Apartments to the southwest corner at the gas station,” City Engineer Michael Griffin said.
The project would also include a crossing on US Highway 31 over to the Sportsplex.
The estimated total cost for the project is $1.6 million and the most the City can apply for is $800,000.
Griffen said, “Currently, within the next month and a half, we will have substantial completion with the sidewalk along Elm, and the bridge is already in place. We hope to open that up pretty soon.”
Griffen believes the project will “conform with the overall transportation and master plan of getting to and from schools in these areas.”
The pedestrian bridge to the Sportsplex will be the same type of crossing as those located at Pryor and Hobbs Streets for students to safely walk to the school.
The Athens City Council approved the following items of business.
The Council held a public hearing and approved a resolution regarding the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens for Tri Star Energy, LLC, dba: Twice Daily White Bison located at 1721 Tri Green Drive.
Consent calendar
• Appointed Rhonda Weatherford to the Planning Commission for a six year term expiring May 8, 2029.
• Appointed Rebekah Davis to the Athens Historical Preservation Commission for a three year term, expiring May 8, 2026.
• Reappointed Cherry Anne Ward to the Athens Historical Preservation Commission for a three year term, expiring May 31, 2026.
• Accepted the resignation of William M. Flood from the Athens Housing Authority, effective immediately.
• Appoint Janet Reavis to the Athens Housing Authority to fulfill the term of William Flood, which will expire February 26, 2028.
• Approve travel/education expenses for the Information Technology Department.
• Approve travel/education expenses for personnel of the Electric Department.
• Approve travel/education expenses for the Sanitation Department.
• Authorize the purchase of a Trimble Model R12 GPS unit for the Water Services Department.
• Set a public hearing for the regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. June 12, 2023, to consider the request of the Engineering Services and Community Development Department for various proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Athens recommended by the Planning Commission.
Regular meeting
• Authorized the Mayor to enter into an agreement with Morell Engineering Inc. for surveying services to identify right-of-ways and deeds along the proposed Easy Street Art Trail.
• Authorized the opening of a new bank account with PNC Bank.
• Extend a nonexclusive franchise to Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter) concerning a cable television system.
• Renew a nonexclusive franchise to Knology, Inc., concerning a cable television system.
• Resolution concerning a lease with Southern Communications Services, Inc.
• Fund a portion of a repaving project at Wakea and Nani Drive, south of Newby Road in cooperation with Limestone County.
• Authorize the Gas Services Director to sign the Agreement No. CS 984662 that gives permission under certain CSX requirements for the City of Athens Gas Department to bore under the railroad crossing on Piney Chapel Road.
• Resolution to approve and support the City of Athens Gas Department’s Public Awareness Program RP 1162.
• Authorized a contract with Apel Machine & Supply Company, Inc. to construct the proposed Lower Swan Creek Sowell Sewer Lift Station.
• Authorized CSL Service, Inc. to perform flow monitoring assistance in the Wastewater Collection System for the remainder of fiscal year 2023.
• Approved an agreement with Schoel Engineering, Inc. to perform additional consulting services for the Lakewood Regional Lift Station Project.
• Approved an agreement with Hazen & Sawyer, Inc. to provide all regulatory and analytical support to facilitate and evaluate a pilot test of chlorine dioxide at the Athens Water Treatment Plant.
• Approve consulting agreement with Thorton, Musso, & Bellemin, Inc. to provide chlorine dioxide addition to the Athens Water Treatment Plant.
• Authorized Krebs Engineering, Inc. to perform consulting services during the construction of the upgraded replacement of the WWTP Lift Station Project.
