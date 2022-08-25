Applications for the Athens Mayor's Youth Commission are now available and high school students with an interest in civics and serving are encouraged to apply.
Students in grades 10-12 at Athens High School, Athens Bible School, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, Athens Renaissance School, or who are homeschooled in Athens are eligible to apply for the program.
In the program, youth commissioners will learn about the role of the local government and their role as engaged and informed citizens.
Youth Commissioners will participate in community service projects and a community grant problem. They will create content for a student-led podcast entitled "All in With Athens."
They will be assigned a mentor, whom they will meet with monthly from October until May.
Youth Commissioners will be required to attend an Athens City Council meeting and an Athens City Board of Education meeting during their tenure.
This year, Youth Commissioners will participate in the Senior Buddy Program, sponsored by Martin & Hubbs Insurance. This program will pair students with senior citizens who regularly attend at the Athens Activity Center.
Youth Commissioners will leave cards of encouragement, letters, and goody bags for their senior buddies in "mailboxes" at the center.
“We also want to schedule time for Youth Commissioners to teach their senior buddies about using cellphones or laptops, and for the senior buddies to teach them things like how to play dominoes or how to sew,” said Youth Commission mentor Holly Hollman. “We also want them to engage with each other at the center at the dancercise classes and other activities.”
The City thanks Martin & Hubbs for its $500 sponsorship of the Senior Buddy Program. This sponsorship will help fund materials for cards, goody bags, snacks, etc. for the senior buddies.
Police Chief Floyd Johnson, one of the mentors, said the program provides students a chance to learn about city departments, including the Police Department.
“They also learn about local non-profits, and they learn how they can contribute to our city,” he said.
Mayor Ronnie Marks, one of the mentors, said Youth Commission is not just for the 4.0 GPA students.
“We need a mixture of all students, and really, we would love to be that program that inspires a student who maybe isn’t involved in something else,” Marks said. “Not everyone is an athlete. Not everyone makes straight As. If you have a desire to learn and serve, then we would love for you to turn in an application."
Marks went on to say, "one year a student simply wrote on his application, ‘I might be somebody one day.’ Well, that’s exactly the student we want to help build confidence in becoming exactly who he wants to be.”
A committee will score the application. Approximately 40 students will be accepted into the program, including returning participants.
Applications for Youth Commission are available online at www.athensal.us, on the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission Facebook page and at City Hall in the foyer.
Forms have also been sent to the schools.
Applications from new candidates are due by Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall.
