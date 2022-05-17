On Friday, May 13, Athens held its annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life event at the Limestone County Courthouse.
There were nearly 10 relay teams represented at the event, including a city of Athens team.
The city, which recently lost two of its own — city worker Cathy Cothren and Councilman Frank Travis — had a team of 28 participants.
“It was difficult. They had asked me to do the luminary ceremony, and so I talked a little bit for that. I was doing good, and then I kind of got choked up toward the end. Because it’s still, you know, it’s still fresh in our minds,” said Holly Hollman, grant coordinator and communications specialist for the city of Athens.
The absence of those no longer with the city was obvious to those participating.
“There were a couple of people that said they started looking around during the survivor walk, expecting to see Kathy or Frank walking, because it’s so recent that sometimes you forget they’re gone,” said Hollman.
Cothren, who was a fan of Elvis Presley, was honored in a special way by the American Cancer Society.
“The American Cancer Society ordered an Elvis Presley cake and brought it to our team in memory of Kathy,” said Hollman.
Since this was the first traditional Relay since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city took the opportunity to showcase photos from past Relays, featuring Cothren, Travis and others who are no longer with them.
“The theme this year was Relay Reunion, because this was finally going back to a more traditional relay. I had gathered pictures from the time that I’ve been with the city from past relays, and so they played on a computer all night,” said Hollman.
The News Courier will follow up as more information comes available regarding the total number of participants in the event and money raised.
