The Athens City Council approved the purchase of approximately eight acres on South Jefferson Street in Athens to be the future home of Athens Utilities. The city will purchase the eight acres for $800,000.
The city intends to build a new facility for Athens Utilities’s customer service operations on the property.
While the city could not provide an exact address, the land is located on South Jefferson between Mac’s Sports Bar & Steakhouse and Steelcase.
The Athens City Council also approved the following items of business.
• A public hearing was held concerning the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens by Fresh Value, LLC, 625 US Highway 72 West, Athens.
• A public hearing was held concerning the modification of an existing Solid Waste Management site. With no public opposition, the council unanimously approved a resolution approving the modifications of the site at BFI Lane.
Consent calendar
• Resolution reappointing Lisa Payne to the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, Inc. For a six year term, expiring on April 1, 2029.
• Resolution to approve and adopt the Limestone County Emergency operations Plan, prepared by the Limestone County Emergency Management Plan.
• Resolution to authorize the purchase of a HP Smart Buy laptop computer with docking station for the City Clerk’s Office in an amount not to exceed $1,650.
• Resolution to authorize the purchase of lateral filing cabinets for the Clerk’s Office in an amount not to exceed $2,700.
• Resolution to approve a Retail Beer and Wine Off Premises alcohol license for Jay Pavanputra Inc., dba Westend Outdoor Chevron, 17171 US Hwy 72.
• Resolution to approve a Retail Beer and Wine Off Premises alcohol license for Sai Shani Inc,. Dba Chevron, 1514 East Elm St., Athens.
• Resolution to authorize the mayor to issue a purchase order to Ingram Equipment for a PAC/MAC Automated Leaf machine with a Freightliner chassis in the amount not to exceed $270,000.
• Resolution to authorize the mayor to issue a purchase order to Ingram Equipment for a Heil/Mac Side loader residential garbage truck in the amount not to exceed $420,000.
• Resolution to declare certain items as surplus and direct Public Works Department to dispose of by public auction.
• Resolution to approve travel/education expenses for personnel of the Water Services Department.
• Resolution to approve travel expenses for personnel of the Electric Department.
• Resolution to authorize the Electric Department Manager to award the contract for Chemical Vegetation Control to Progressive Solutions at an annual cost of $91,346.24.
• Resolution to approve the purchase of two 2023 Dodge Ram 1500 4X4 trucks from Stivers Automotive for the Gas Department at a cost of $80,765.20.
Regular meeting
• Resolution authorizing in the amount of $242,000 the purchase of seven trucks for the Water Services Department.
• Resolution authorizing a budgeted amount of $220,600 for a contract with Martin & Cobey Construction, Inc. to replace the water Treatment Plant roof system and make repairs to infrastructure damaged in recent years.
• Resolution to issue a task order from the City of Athens Bituminous Plant Mix Paving Contract to Grayson Carter & Sons, Inc. to pave in multiple districts at an approximate cost of $1,013,000.
• District 1- Oakdale Road and Frazier Street
• District 2- Piney Creek Drive and Founders Circle
• District 3- Allyn Street, Plato Jones- Hine Street to Lucas Street, Levert- Highway 72 to 3rd St.
• District 4- West Hobbs Street, Lucas Ferry Road- US Hwy 72 to Elm
• District 5- Green Street West, South Street, Lee Street
