Earlier this semester, seniors Claudia Henson and Troy Young were voted Miss and Mr. AHS.
“Miss AHS is appointed by the student body, and it’s supposed to be somebody that represents Athens High School and is involved in lots of activities and is a good student,” said Henson in an interview with The News Courier.
Henson is highly involved in her school and her community as a youth commissioner, beta club officer, drum major, history honors society officer, and more.
Following graduation, Henson hopes to attend college majoring in neuroscience or biomedical sciences, eventually attending medical school and specializing in surgery.
Henson, who is the drum major for the Golden Eagles Marching Band, hopes to continue doing band for a year or two in college.
“With the coursework that I’ll be taking it may not be doable to do it throughout college, but I hope to at least attempt to do it for one year,” she said.
“I’m just very thankful for this opportunity and it means a lot to be voted by my peers,” Henson said. “I hope to always set a good example and I’m really excited for the senior year.”
Troy Young did not respond to The News Courier’s interview request.
