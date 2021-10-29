The Clements Colts (4-6 overall, 3-3 region) continued their hot run of play, winning their 4th in a row by a score of 54-30 over Hatton in Town Creek, AL.
Clements’ final regular season game of the year comes a week before the 1st round of the playoffs, where they will face off against Winfield on the road.
The Winfield Pirates come into the game brandishing a record of 10 wins and no losses. Winfield has posted 6 shutouts this season, including 3 in a row.
However, Clements’ offense has put up numbers during their 4-game winning streak, placing scores of 47, 28, 47 and 54, respectively.
The Colts finished 4th in the class 3A Region 8 standings, enough to make the playoffs. Lauderdale County, Phil Campbell and Colbert Heights finished 1st, 2nd and 3rd, respectively.
If victorious in their playoff matchup over Winfield, the Colts would face off against Geraldine.
