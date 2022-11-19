Closings and schedule changes for the Thanksgiving holidays:
Schools
Athens City Schools will have e-learning days Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21-22, and will be closed Nov. 23-25.
Limestone County Schools will have e-learning days Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21-22, and will be closed Nov. 23-25.
Athens Bible School will be closed Nov. 21-25.
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy will dismiss early Tuesday Nov. 22. The school will be closed Nov. 23-25.
Athens State University will have no classes Tuesday, Nov. 22, but the campus will be open. There will be no classes and campus will be closed Nov. 23-Nov. 25.
Public offices/facilities
Athens City offices and Limestone County Offices will be closed Nov. 24.
State of Alabama offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25
The News Courier office will be closed Nov. 24.
Limestone County Churches Involved is open for food assistance only Nov. 21-23. There will be no general assistance that week and they will be closed Nov. 24-27. LCCI will open Monday Nov. 28 at 9:00 a.m.
Garbage collections
Athens city sanitation will not run on Thanksgiving Day. Those whose route falls on Thanksgiving will have garbage pick-up Friday, Nov. 25. Those whose route falls on Friday, November 25 will have garbage pick-up Saturday, Nov. 26. Please have bins to curb by 6 a.m.
County garbage service will run as regularly scheduled. Please have bins to curb by 6 a.m.
