For the second time this year, finding SunDrop products has become increasingly difficult — especially for the Diet SunDrop lovers. A current CO2 shortage and other supply chain issues are to blame for the situation which has left empty shelves where the popular beverage is usually found.
Chief Operating Officer of Pepsi-Cola of Decatur Patrick Aicklen is hopeful that the current shortage is over soon. “It’s a mess. It’s truly a mess, but there is a CO2 issue with our CO2 suppliers which have to provide us with food-grade CO2. There is a national issue with it. There’s a shortage and due to that, my supplier is having issues getting it in and being able to produce at max capacity. With that is basically what we are seeing today which is a shortage of product.”
Pepsi-Cola of Decatur, which supplies Limestone County with SunDrop, is currently on allocation and Aicklen said that supplier is producing as quickly as possible.
“What I do know is that they are schedule to produce SunDrop and Diet SunDrop this weekend or early next week,” Aicklen said. “We look to get some it but what is unfortunate, the market is empty and we probably won’t get enough supply to get the market full or to meet the demand that the consumer needs.”
Aiklen described the popularity of SunDrop in Limestone County as “unbelievable” and understands the importance of SunDrop to the area. As a strong, regional brand, SunDrop is a huge seller here but does not sell as well in other areas. With the national shortage or CO2, soda suppliers are being forced to pick and choose which products they can make leaving distributors like Pepsi-Cola of Decatur without some local favorites in favor or regional top sellers.
Aicklen has stressed to producers the popularity of Diet SunDrop in this market. He said, “Diet SunDrop is just as strong, if not stronger, than regular SunDrop. Specifically in Limestone County, it holds up with SunDrop. We are trying to make sure they understand that and show them that we need both so we can fulfill our customers’ needs. That’s our goal, and we want to make sure we can do it.”
When can consumers expect to see a return to normal supply? “It looks like (the problem) is not going away anytime soon. We might be dealing with it for maybe another month to 45 days. It is all contingent on the CO2 supplier. Everything we can possibly do, we are doing,” he said. “The supply chain world is absolutely insane right now. It is a very unique and dynamic world we are living in right now on just trying to source products.”
“It’s a difficult situation. It’s not a fun situation to be. I am wearing a SunDrop shirt today ... it is just never ending for us right now. It’s truly unique times,” Aicklen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.