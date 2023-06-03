When community members read on social media that help was needed to place flags at the headstones of veterans at the Limestone Memorial Gardens in Athens, close to 40 people answered the call. Most of the individuals, families and students who arrived Saturday morning, May 27, were strangers, but together they accomplished the task in a little over an hour.
Each year, the Alabama Veterans Museum seeks volunteers to place flags at the headstones of veterans buried throughout Limestone County. The museum provides the flags and, in some cases, a list of veterans known to be buried or memorialized in each cemetery.
On Friday, May 26, it was discovered that no one had volunteered to place flags at Limestone Memorial Gardens — a cemetery where approximately 450 veterans are buried. A plea for help posted on social media was shared by sisters Suzanne Carter and Jennifer White, resulting in shares and pledges to help. Carter and White were among the first to arrive at the cemetery the next morning.
After seeing the Facebook post in “What’s Happening in Athens” and “What’s REALLY Happening in Athens,” Lindsay Lane Christian Academy administrators saw the project as a great opportunity for the students. Several of their students gave of their time early Saturday and expressed how honoring those who sacrificed for their country was a fitting way to start the Memorial Day weekend.
Some volunteers had been looking for a way to give of their time and honor America’s fallen heroes and others had family laid to rest there.
Besides placing flags at the headstones, the group made note of veterans located in the memorial gardens not listed with the names provided by the Alabama Veterans Museum. They also took up damaged and dirtied flags to be properly disposed of at the museum. When all the flags had been placed at Limestone Memorial Gardens, several visited the museum to volunteer at more cemeteries.
Those interested in helping place flags next Memorial Day can learn more at the Alabama Veterans Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.