The Limestone County Commission approved the 2022 paving schedule at the Monday morning meeting.
“This is the final list, and if we have any money left over, this might be something we can add things to,” Commissioner Jason Black said. “We all have a wish list, and I wish there are some roads we could have paved.”
The roads scheduled for paving by district include:
District 1
• South Road from Wooley Springs Road to Hwy 251- level and double surface
• Drawbaugh Road from Mooresville Road to Sharp- level and double surface
• Hobbs Loop from Hwy 53 to Hwy 53 (1.15 miles)- level and double surface
• Duggar Road from Piney Chapel Road to end- level and double surface
District 2
• Iron Gate Drive from Gray Road to end- mill, patch and resurface
• Birchbark Street from Capshaw Road to end- mill, patch and resurface
• Calderwood Street from Birchbark to end- mill, patch and resurface
• Menefee Road from Capshaw Road to Copeland Road- level, patch and single surface
• Southern Heritage Lane from Mooresville to end- mill, patch and resurface
• Newby Road from Cambridge Lane to Mooresville Road- level, patch and resurface
• Mooresville Road from Huntsville Brownsferry Road to Newby Road- level, patch and resurface
District 3
• Segers Road from Hardiman Road to Maecille Drive- spot level and patch
• Holt Springer Road from Hardy Road to Ezell Road- level, patch and resurface
• Dobbins Road from Lucas Ferry Road to end- double surface
• Moyers Road from Lucas Ferry Road to Hwy 31
• Mooresville Road fro HSV city limits to Huntsville Brownsferry Road- spot level and patch
District 4
• Christopher Road from Gray Ridge Road to end- spot level and patch
• Tommy Hill Road from Persimmon Tree Road to end- spot level and patch
• Happy Hollow Road from Hwy 127 to end of pavement- spot level and patch
• Easter Ferry Road from Witty Mill Road and joint past quarry- level, patch and resurface
• Chapman Hollow Road from Hwy 99 and Easter Ferry Road- level and double surface
• Patterson Hill Road from Cotton Belt Road to Hwy 99- spot level and patch
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Approved a contractual amendment between TARCOG and the Limestone County Commission for the home delivered meals program carried out by the Limestone County Council on Aging.
• Approved a contract between TARCOG and the Limestone County Commission concerning the grant awarded by the Alabama Department of Senior Services for additional funs supporting activities and the delivery of Title III aging services as described in the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved a contract between Limestone County Commission and Jimmy Bryant Moss to serve as a part-time Election Specialist- Machine Technician during the 2022 election.
• Approved a contract between Limestone County Commission and Jimmy Bryant Moss to serve as a part-time FEMA Project Manager beginning March 21, 2022 through March 21, 2023.
Award bids
• Crush Limestone- picked up to Rogers Group
• Crushed Limestone- delivered to Rogers Group
• Plant mix to Wiregrass Construction Co., Inc.
• Traffic striping to Ozark Striping for $179,720
• High performance asphalt cold patch material to Advanced Asphalt Products, LLC
• Guardrails and end anchors to Alabama Guard Rail for $146,500
• Asphalt plant mix laid in place to Rogers Group for $3,293,130
• Dump trailer to P&T Trailer Sales for $8,200
• Lawn maintenance- East Limestone Senior Center to Curb Appeal for $250
• Lawn maintenance- Goodsprings Senior Center to Martin Lawn Care for $270
• Lawn maintenance- Owens Senior Center to Martin Lawn Care for $280
• Lawn maintenance- Tanner Senior Center to Martin Lawn Care for $335
• Dupree Hollow Road bridge culvert replacement to Miller and Miller for $153,922
Personnel actions
• Approved to promote Jackie McNatt to Operations Lieutenant.
• Approved to hire William McGuire and Hayden Russell as temporary laborers in the Paving-Road maintenance department.
Engineer’s report
• Reduced the speed limit on Nick Davis Road from Mooresville Road to Sanderson Road to 45 mph.
Other business
• Approved the revision of the Equipment Operator II job description.
• Approved the following policies: Cybersecurity policy, Acceptable Use of Information Technology Resources policy, Disaster Recovery policy and Account Management/Access Control policy
