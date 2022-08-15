The Limestone County Commission met Monday morning, Aug. 15, and approved the FY 2023 County Transportation Plan required by the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act was signed into law in 2019.
Limestone County engineer Marc Massey explained, “This is under the 10 cent gasoline tax. This is what is required. We have to notify the state in advance and have until the end of August to file that. There will be additional roads as we go through the process and come up with a construction plan for next year.” The plan is also posted on Limestone County’s website.
The following roads are in the FY 2023 County Transportation Plan.
• Jennings Chapel and Concord Road, 2.51 miles, resurfacing and traffic striping from East Limestone Road to McKee Road, $300,000
• Capshaw Road, 1.80 miles, resurfacing and traffic striping from East Limestone Road to Piney Creek, $200,000
• Dupree Worthy Road, 0.87 miles, resurfacing and striping from Knox Creek to Capshaw Road, $100,000
• Snake Road, 4.11 miles, resurfacing and traffic striping from Marina Drive to Wright Road, $530,000
• Fielding Road, 1.01 miles, resurfacing and traffic striping from Snake Road to Holt Springer Road, $170,000
• Easter Ferry Road, 2.55 miles, resurfacing and traffic striping from Elk River to Hunter Gales Road, $300,000
The Limestone County Commission also approved the following agenda items.
Contracts, agreements, and grants
• An addendum to the contract between Limestone County and Ergon, Inc. for Limestone County Bid No. 2791 for liquid asphalt.
• An Amendment 2 to the Statement of Work within the master agreement between Limestone County and Ingenuity, Inc.
• A non-disclosure agreement between Limestone County EMA and Veoci, Inc.
Board appointments
• Re-appoint Doug Ezzell to the E911 Board of Commissioners with said term ending Aug. 19, 2026.
Award bids
• Printing- business license mail notices and envelopes for the License Commission to IMS Enterprises at $0.23 per notice.
Personnel, policy, and staffing actions
• Transfer Steven Ferguson from Deputy Assigned to Investigations to Investigator, effective Aug. 15, 2022.
• Hire Keosha Requel LeNormand as a corrections officer, effective Aug. 22, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Dakota Nathaniel Rolin as a corrections officer, effective Aug. 22, 2022, pending a drug screening. This position will be paid through ADPH grant funds.
• Hire Morgan Lynn James as a corrections officer, effective Aug. 22, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Christian Anthony Spencer as a corrections officer, effective Aug. 22, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Austin N. Pack as a corrections officer, effective Aug. 16, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Patrick Allynn Griffin as a Community Corrections Case Manager, effective Aug. 23, 2022, pending a drug screening.
• Promote William McGuire from temporary equipment operator I to equipment operator I- stripe crew in the Engineering Department.
• Promote Hayden Russell from temporary equipment operator I to equipment operator I in the Engineering Department.
• Hire Ryan Pylant as Deputy Coroner.
• Hire Keri Chalmers as a recycling specialist, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Amanda Gayle Malone as Help Desk clerk in the License Commissioner’s Office.
• Promote Hunter Gatlin from equipment operator II to equipment operator III in District 3, effective Aug. 15, 2022.
• Hire Brooke Rollins for the Network Specialist I position in the Information Technology Department.
• Amend the staffing plan to reflect four corrections officer positions paid thru the ADPH Grant thru July 31, 2024.
Engineer’s report Minor Subdivisions
• Preliminary and final approval for Clements Heights, replat of Lots 5 and 6, creating two lots in District 4 located at 7685 and 7659 Allison Loop.
• Preliminary and final approval for Barksdale-Burns Subdivision creating 2 lots in District 1 located on the east side of Mooresville Road approximately 1 ½ miles south of Thach Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for Grigsby Ferry Subdivision creating 11 lots in District 4 located on the north side of Sammy Lane and south side of Grigsby Ferry Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Brigadoon Highlands Phase One, replat of Lots 7 and 8, creating 1 lot in District 3 located at 13315 and 13279 Saint Andrews Drive.
• Preliminary and final approval for The Estates at Piney Chapel Phase 3 creating 12 lots in District 1 located on the northwest corner of Piney Chapel Road and Crutcher Road intersection.
Major subdivisions
• Preliminary approval for Abbey Brook Subdivision Phase 1 creating 131 lots in District 2 on the west side of Meadows Road north of Barksdale Road.
• Final approval for Briarpatch Subdivision Addition No. 1 creating 54 lots in District 2 on the west side of Wells Road about 500’ south of Ed Ray Road.
Other business
• Remove a Fujitsu T900 from the Sheriff’s Office inventory.
• Remove a Vicon NVR Decoder from the jail inventory.
• Sell a D-7 Caterpillar dozer from District 3 on GovDeals.
• Sell a platform man lift from District 3 on GovDeals.
• February and May 2022 travel expenses for Jason Black. Black abstained from voting.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
