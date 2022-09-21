The Limestone County Commission passed the FY 2022-2023 budget at it’s meeting Monday, September 19. The $48.61 million budget is a 7.13 percent increase over last year’s budget and a 7.12 percent increase for the general fund.
The general fund budget for FY 2022-2023 is $17.56 million with 65.4 percent, $11.48 million, budgeted for the Sheriff’s Office, jail, and programs.
For the year, expenditures exceed revenues by $2.25 million. After including current fund balances, proceeds from sale of fixed assets, and transfers of money, the budget is balanced.
The entities receiving the largest percentage increase in funding (general) from last year are:
• Pryor Street building (191%) $4,950 to $14,400
• Athens Main Street (80%) $10,000 to $18,000
• Engineering (65%) $77,280 to $127,198
• Athens-Limestone Public Library (60%) $50,000 to $80,000
• North AL Mental Health (53%) $3,500 to $5,350
In public appropriations, the Commission approved $80,000 to the Athens-Limestone Public Library after decreasing the amount appropriated last year. Satisfied with the audits and transparency under library director Jen Baxter, the commission agreed to return to the traditional amount given.
Athens Main Street also saw an increase in appropriations from $10,000 to $18,000 as requested by Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.
The Pryor Street building, between the railroad tracks and the Alabama Veterans Museum, will be occupied by the county to house equipment in the coming year.
