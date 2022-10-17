The Limestone County held a public meeting Monday morning regarding the application to ADECA and the Appalachian Regions Commission for grants for wastewater system improvements at the Pryor Field Regional Airport. The infrastructure improvements are an effort to support business development.
Bethany Shockney, President/CEO of Limestone County Economic Development, explained the need for the improvements. “We have been given the opportunity to receive $2 million in grants for a significant project that is already slated for Pryor Field. It’s a little over $30 million and 250 people – a really good project that compliments aviation and aerospace. Its something we are really excited about and something we have been focused on for quite some time to try to recruit somebody around the airport,” she said.
The Pryor Field airport is owned by four entities – Morgan County, city of Decatur, Limestone County, and city of Athens. The grant will require a $466,000 match that will be split equally between those entities.
“We have two or three other projects that have shown interest in coming out there but this is just one of those things, infrastructure wise, that we have to get in place to be able to build that out,” Shockney said.
The commission approved a resolution authorizing and approving an application to ADECA CDBG Economic Development Fund and Appalachian Regional Commission SAAW fund.
The Limestone County Commission also approved the following business items.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution for the County Commission expressing its support of Amendments 2 and 7 to the Alabama Constitution and any other legislation or policy modeled similarly. Amendment 2 will promote broadband expansion, and Amendment 7 will make changes to local governments’ economic development powers.
• A resolution providing for Limestone County’s participation in the Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday as authorized by Act. 2021-256.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• Approved to enter into a contract with AXON Enterprises for 36 months for body camera licenses for the Limestone County Sheriff’s office in the amount of $50,471.66/Purchase, terms, and conditions are through the Sourcewell Cooperative.
• Approved to enter into a contract with AlaCourt service in order for the Legal Department.
• Approved to enter into a contract with Thomas Reuters West Proflex for the use by the Legal Department.
Award bids
• American Paper & Twine for sanitary supplies- $2,968.98
Personnel, policies, and staffing actions
• Hire Troy “Jackie” Russell as part-time laborer in District 3 effective October 17, 2022, pending drug screen
• Approved amended Project manager job description with reflection of same on Staffing Plan.
Engineer’s reports
• Preliminary approval for Graystone Subdivision Phase 4, a major subdivision, creating 53 lots in District 1 located at the end of Old School House Road and the end of Carnaby Lane.
• Preliminary approval for Southern Gayles Estates, a major subdivision, creating 38 lots in District 1 on the south side of Bain Road approximately ½ mile west of the intersection with Mooresville Road.
• Preliminary approval for Sonoma Valley Subdivision Phase 1, a major subdivision, creating 102 lots in District 2 at the southwest corner of the intersection of Meadows Road and Barksdale Road.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.