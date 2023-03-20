The Limestone County Commission approved this year’s paving schedule at their meeting Monday morning. This year’s paving schedule is the most ambitious to date, and District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet urged his fellow commissioners to have the roads ready.
“We know what’s coming, so if we have our roads ready, the paving crews can move their equipment from one job to the other. We can stop this moving the equipment to the shop — you are losing time right there. It is on us to have our roads ready and prepped,” Sammet said.
With Rebuild Alabama funds included, an estimated $7 million in road work is scheduled in Limestone for 2023.
“There has never been that much. We need to be on the ball ourselves, and I think, with that understanding, we can get more work done this year than this county has ever seen,” Sammet said.
Chairman Collin Daly said, “This is the largest construction packet we have ever put together. We’ve got more work than we have ever done. As long as weather is permitting, we are going to be running wide open.”
District 1
• Beatline Road- Hwy 251 to East Limestone (2.26 miles)
• Wales Street- Elkton Road to Holt Road (1.15 miles)
• Mooresville Road- Hwy 53 to State Line (0.88 miles)
• Oliver Road- Mooresville Road to The State Line (0.21 miles)
• Yarbrough Road- N Compton Road to Black Road (2.00 miles)
• Bethel Road- Mooresville Road to Hwy 251 (3.07 miles)
District 2
• Nani Drive- Athens city limits to dead end (0.43 miles)
• Hsv-Brownsferry Road- Cambridge Lane to HSV city limits (0.51 miles)
• Menefee Road- Capshaw Road to Copeland Road (4.09 miles)
• McCulley Mill Road- Hwy 72 to Nick Davis (2.62 miles)
• Mooresville Road- Hwy 72 to Nick Davis Road (2.52 miles)
• Tyler Mill Drive- McCulley Mill to Craft Road (0.29 miles)
• Mill Valley Drive- McCulley Mill to Craft Road (0.42 miles)
District 3
• Carter Road- Brownsferry Road to Malone Road (1.60 miles)
• Brittney Lane- Carter Road to end (0.21 miles)
• Malone Road- Brownsferry Road to Lucas Ferry Road (1.97 miles)
• Parker Road- Ripley Road to Hwy 72 (2.27 miles)
• Huntsville Brownsferry Road- Brownsferry Road to Leonard Circle (5.29 miles)
• Ingram Road- Lucas Ferry Road to Hwy 31 (2.65 miles)
• Stewart Road- Ingram Road to Hsv-Brownsferry Road (2.23 miles)
District 4
• Easter Ferry Road- Hunters Gate Road to Salem Minor Hill Road (1.68 miles)
• W. Limestone School Road- Hwy 99 to Short Cut Road (2.19 miles)
• Quinn Road- Seven Mile Post Road to Glaze Road (3.00 miles)
• Persimmon Tree Road- Hwy 99 to the County lime (4.73 miles)
• Bailey Road- County line to Persimmon Tree Road (0.61 miles)
The Commission also approved the following items of business.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution for the modification of an existing Solid Waste management site.
• A resolution to enter an agreement with PH&J Architects for architectural and engineering services for a new health care unit in the jail.
• Resolution establishing solid waste policies.
• Resolution opposing discrimination in housing and affirming the purposes of federal Fair Housing Law.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• Enter into a contract with WOW Business for internet services for the Solid Waste Department building.
• Enter into an agreement with IVM Solutions for vegetation control services for roadside rights of ways.
• Enter into an agreement with Reese Langley for lobbying services in the amount of $2,000 a month.
• Enter into a copier lease with The Lioce Group for the Solid Waste Department.
Board appointments
• Appoint Charles Diter to the Limestone County Department of Human Resources Board effective March 20, 2023. Mr. Diter is to replace the appointment of Penny Richards.
Award Bids
• Crushed limestone (picked up and delivered) per ton- Roger’s Group
• High performance asphalt cold patch material- Advanced Asphalt, first alternate Hudson Materials, second alternate Rogers group
• Guardrails and end anchors- Alabama Guardrail, Inc in the amount of $151,500
• Traffic marking materials (delivered)- Crown USA, Inc
Personnel, policies, and staffing
• Hire Tracy Jackson as a part-time van driver for Council on Aging.
• Amend staffing plan to remove one Account Specialist grade 24 and to add one Governmental Accountant grade 21.
• Approve job description for Governmental Accountant.
• Hire Tonya Dykes as Revenue Clerk in the Revenue Commission Office
• Transfer Darron “Shorty” Lewter from the Maintenance Department to the Engineering Department for the position of Equipment Operator I Stripe Crew.
• Extend the probationary period for an employee for a period of an additional three months.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Briarpatch Subdivision addition No. 1 to replat lots 59-64 creating six lots in District 2 off Wells Road on the west side of Cottontail Lane.
• Preliminary approval for Davis Preserve Phase 1 (resubmitted with changes) creating 100 lots in District 2 on the south side of Nick Davis Road just west of the intersection with Sanderson Road.
• Final approval for Ansley Place (preliminary approval given as Lewterville Place) creating 20 lots in District 3 off the north side of Nuclear Plant Road about 400 feet west of the intersection with Stewart Road.
Other businesses
• Declare the real property at 1302 Jefferson Street N, Athens and 700 Brownsferry Street, Athens, as surplus property.
• Swap of surplus property as 1302 Jefferson Street N, Athens, for real property at 1503 Wheeler Street, Athens, as serving a public purpose and approve the Chairman to execute all contracts and closing documents and to do all things necessary to complete the transaction.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.