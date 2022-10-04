The following notable items were approved during the Limestone County Commission meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
Contracts, agreements, and grants
The Commission approved the following contracts, agreements, and grants:
- Approve a cooperative agreement between Limestone County Commission and Alabama Mountains, Rivers and Valleys RC&D Councils to implement funding for electrical upgrades at the Cowford Campground.
- Approve a contract between the Limestone County Commission (Community Corrections Program) and the Administrative Director of Courts for provision of Court Referral Officer services for the Limestone County Community Corrections Program.
- Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Drug Court and the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts for the AOC to provide financial support to the Limestone County Drug Court in the amount of $15,000.00.
- Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the 39th Judicial Circuit Family Treatment Court and the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts to provide financial support to the Family Treatment Court in the amount of $30,000.00.
- Approve a Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Commission and the City of Athens for work on Newby Road and Moyers Road.
Personnel, policy, and staffing actions
Approve to amend the following sections in the Personnel Policy to reflect probationary employees the allowance to use earned annual leave and sick leave.
Probationary PeriodDuring the probationary period, the employee will accrue sick and annual leave, and the employee, if approved by the department head, will be allowed the use of said leave.
Attendance and LeaveAnnual Leave Policy: all classified and probationary employees in the County shall earn annual leave with pay in accordance with specified procedures.
