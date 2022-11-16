The Limestone County Commission held an organizational meeting Wednesday morning to set the Commission’s meeting schedule and to adopt the rules and procedures of those meetings. This is a requirement set forth by the Code of Alabama. Chairman Collin Daly was out of town and not in attendance for the meeting.
The Commission will meet on the first and third Monday of each month unless a meeting day falls on a holiday or is cancelled due to unforeseen cicumstances. In those circumstances, the meeting will take place the following work day.
The Commission has made some changes to the manner in which each meeting will be structured. Work sessions will begin at 9 a.m., during which a public comment portion will take place. Public comments will only be heard during the 9 a.m. work session.
The regular meeting with no longer begin at a set time. There will be a fifteen minute recess between the conclusion of the work session and the start of the regular meeting. Reports from each commissioner will come at the end of the business portion of the regular meeting.
With the Buc-ee’s grand oping scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21, the Commission voted to change the next meeting to Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.