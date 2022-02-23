The Limestone County Commission voted 2-1 Tuesday morning to grant a tax abatement for ten years to Athenian Sky Solar, LLC for its potential new solar farm project within Limestone County.
Brendan Andrew, a representative from Duke Energy, spoke to the commission regarding the possible project being bid by TVA.
Commissioner Jason Black abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest and Commissioner Danny Barksdale voted no.
“Duke Energy is one of the largest utility holding companies in the country,” Andrew said.
“We are one of the best partners you can have to do one of these projects.”
If awarded the project, the Athenian Sky Solar, LLC project would be a minimum $55 million investment by Duke Energy at Glaze and Quinn Roads in West Limestone and would include a vegetative buffer.
With inflationary pressures, new projections show the investment could reach $80 million.
At the minimum $55 million investment and with the abatement, projections from Duke estimate that the taxes from the project over a 30 year period will be $4.55 million versus $51,967 for the land in its current use.
“Its a tax windfall for the county and especially for the school system,” Andrew said.
The projected tax revenue for the county education tax over thirty years is between $2.4 million and $3.5 million depending on the cost of the investment.
“It will be a 67 megawatt solar facility. It will be on about 500 acres of land in Limestone County.
“It will generate power to power about 10,000 homes or so. It will send clean electricity to the TVA power system. TVA mostly considers these projects to be sent to large power customers under a program called Green Invest. It’s a program for users like General Motors, Google, Facebook and other large power users who want renewable energy. It’s an economic development tool to bring some of those large facilities into the TVA footprint,” Andrew said.
Barksdale was the opposing vote to the abatement.
“Duke Energy is a $23 billion dollar a year company. I don’t know how bad they need our $2 million. If we are going to abate everything that comes along, we just need to change the law. We give all these abatements, but nobody has studied what infrastructure improvements we need in the county to handle all of our growth,” he said.
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend felt differently and called the abatement a “no-brainer.” He pointed to the potential tax revenue of at least $4.56 million and the benefit to the school system. Commissioner Daryl Sammet agreed with Townsend.
“Right now, we’re getting $1,200 a year off of it compared to $691,570 in the first year with this project. Its a win-win,” he said.
The commission also approved the following agenda items.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution to adopt model policies and procedures applicable to federal awards as required by 2 C.F.R. Part 200.
• A resolution for designation of a program director for projects funded with the county’s American Rescue Plan Act fiscal recovery funds.
• A resolution to add an additional polling precinct at Most Merciful Jesus Catholic Church in Beat 13 effective for the May 24 primary election but contingent on the Church agreeing.
Personnel actions
• Hire Gary McGee as part time litter patrol.
• Hire Misty Sullivan as deputy coroner.
• Hire Levi Williams as deputy sheriff, effective March 1.
• Hire Hannah Clem as building service worker.
• Hire Hope Allison Kauppila as a communications officer effective March 1 pending a drug screening.
Other business
• Sell of a Sheriff’s Department 2019 Ford travel van.
Scheduled public hearings
• Public hearing regarding an application from the Limestone County Commission to the Alabama Department of Transportation for a federal capital funding grant under Section 5310 of the Federal Transit Act. This grant will provide a new van, replacing the old van, to transport kidney dialysis patients in Limestone County.
