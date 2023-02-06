Residents living near the proposed asphalt plant on Moyers Road voiced their opposition to the plant at Monday’s Limestone County Commission meeting.
The comments are in response to Grayson Carter & Son’s application for an air permit for the plant. The property at 18544 Moyers Road had been in the city limits of Athens until the Athens City Council voted to de-annex the more than 80-acre property in December 2020.
“Grayson Carter & Sons are not friends of the county, not friends of the city, and definitely not friends to its neighbors,” William Barber said. “We need help.”
In a previous interview with The News Courier, Randy Thomason, Chief Financial Officer for Grayson Carter & Son, said that they would not have moved forward if they did not believe they could operate without causing adverse effects. He mentioned they are a hometown company with all of the leadership and many other employees living in Limestone County.
Stan Hogan, who lives approximately 1300 ft. from the proposed plant was disappointed to not see a public comment by the Limestone County Commission to ADEM regarding the air permit.
“Y’all are part of this problem. You inherited this two years ago. You dealt with the issue two years ago. You let the roads be destroyed while under your supervision. We’d like to know why. Why would you not stand up for your citizens that you are suppose to represent?” Hogan asked.
Michael Redwine asked the Commission, “What is it within the county’s purview to do in order to stop this asphalt plant?”
The commissioners spent the time between the work session and regular meeting speaking to those who came to the meeting in regards to the plant and addressing their concerns.
“I can certainly understand your concerns and thoughts,” District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin said. “I do plan on speaking to the county legal department this afternoon.”
“We are going to find out what we can do. I think we are all going to work together to see what we can do and go from there,” District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend said.
The Limestone County Commission approved the following business items Monday.
Resolutions and orders
- A resolution setting a public hearing for March 20, 2023, to approve the modification of an existing solid waste management site located at 16100 BFI Lane, Athens.
- A resolution approving the sale of approximately two acres located along Clyde Mabry Drive in the Athens and Limestone County Highway 31 Park for $20,000 per acre; furthermore, authorizing the Chairman to execute any of the documents and instruments that may be necessary to complete the County’s performance and closing of the sale of the property.
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
- Agreement to lease three copiers and purchase one copier for the following departments:
- Two copiers (lease) for Probate Judge for general use at the recording desk
- Two copiers (one lease and one service agreement) for Sheriff’s Office Dispatch and Investigations.
- A grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the amount of $2,064.40 for bulletproof vests for the Sheriff’s Office, This is a 50 percent match grant, which will be paid through the Sheriff’s Office budget.
- Termination of Southern Health Partners’s contract pursuant to procedures as stated in contract.
Budget
- Solid Waste Department budget in the amount of $3,065,373
Board appointments
- Bobby Jackson (District 1) and Richard Robinson (District 4) to the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority Board effective March 1, 2023, for six year terms.
- Jennifer White and Caroline Page to the Board of Directors of NCA 310 effective April 1, 2023, for six year terms.
Award bids
- Printers & Stationers Inc. in the amount of $265 for Commission business cards
- Foley Products Company in the amount of $271,660. 50 for concrete round and concrete arched pipe
- W.H. Thomas Oil Company in the amount of $0.30 margin over rack for gasoline and diesel
- Turn Key Health in the amount of $899,471.85 (first year fixed cost) for inmate county healthcare services
- Financing through Bryant Bank in the amount of $2,875,177.88 at an interest rate of 3.22 percent fixed for the purchase of ten dump trucks with dump beds, and two lo-boy tractors. Term is 15 months with a single payment of principal and interest at maturity.
- Financing through Bryant Bank in the amount of $555,920.84 at an interest rate of 3.79 percent fixed for the purchase of three garbage trucks. Term is sixty months fully amortized term loan, annual payments of principal and interest.
Personnel, policies, and staffing action
- Hire Angela Baldwin as Superintendent for the Solid Waste Department.
- Hire Brad Carter as Facilities Technician effective Feb. 6, 2023.
- Hire Cathy Roberson as a part time van driver for Council on Aging.
- Hire Tyler McBay as equipment operator 2 in District 3 pending a drug screen.
- Transfer Bryson Leopard from Corrections Officer to Patrol Deputy effective Feb. 6, 2023.
- Hire Christa McCurry as Grants, Communication Relations, and Legal Specialist effective Feb. 21, 2023.
- Update staffing plan to reflect job positions and department(s) previously approved at prior Commission meetings.
Engineer’s report
- Preliminary and final approval for Kennedy Estates, replat of Tracts 4 and 5, and Cannon Estates, replat of Lot 5, creating two lots in District 3 located approximately 3900’ west of Brownsferry Road on the north side of Lawngate Road.
- Preliminary and final approval for Clements Height, replat of Lot 18, creating three lots in District 4 located on Allison Loop approximately 700’ west of Cox Road.
- Preliminary and final approval for Lentzville Ridge creating four lots in District 4 on the east side of Lentzville Road across from Barker Road.
- Preliminary and final approval for Florence Road Subdivision, replat of lots 45A, 46A, and 47A, creating four lots in District 3 at the intersection of Thompson Lane and Eastep Road.
- Preliminary approval for The Links at Southern Gayles, a major subdivision, creating 77 lots in District 1 on the north side of Drawbaugh Road approximately a ¼ mile east of the intersection with Mooresville Road.
- Preliminary and final approval for Oakland Meadows Subdivision, replat of lot 15 of block 3, creating two lots in District 1 at the southeast corner of the intersection of Oakland Meadows and Hickory Hill Lane approximately ½ mile north of AL Hwy 251.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
