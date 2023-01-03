Limestone County Commission

Limestone County Commission (L to R) LaDon Townsend (District 4), Derrick Gatlin (District 3), Chairman Collin Daly, Danny Barksdale (District 2), and Daryl Sammet (District 1)

 C.P. Bailey/the news courier

The Limestone County Commission held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday morning. Chairman Collin Daly was not able to attend, therefore District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet conducted the short meeting.

“I look forward to 2023. We took on a lot of things in 2022. I think we have gotten tired of kicking the can down the road. A lot of these issues, and we still have issues still on the table, we are going to deal with this a year,” Sammet said.

The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.

• Approved to hire Keeona McKenzie, Nicklas Hendershot, Journi Travis, and River Gillum as Corrections Officers, effective Jan. 3, 2023, pending drug screening.

• Approved the following job descriptions for the Solid Waste Department: superintendent, clerk, mechanic, truck operator, and part-time laborer.

• Approved the job descriptions for an accounting specialist and a grants, community relations, and legal specialist for the Commission.

Engineer’s report

• Preliminary and final approval for Chadwick Place Phase 2, replat of Lot 12 Block 2, creating one lot in District 2 located at 23910 Chadwick Drive.

• Final approval for Jerrie Lynn Subdivision, replat of Tracts 8 and 9 of Kari K. Anderson Estate, a major subdivision creating 50 lots in District 4 located on the south side of Sewell Road west of the Edgewood Road intersection.

The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.

