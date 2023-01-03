The Limestone County Commission held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday morning. Chairman Collin Daly was not able to attend, therefore District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet conducted the short meeting.
“I look forward to 2023. We took on a lot of things in 2022. I think we have gotten tired of kicking the can down the road. A lot of these issues, and we still have issues still on the table, we are going to deal with this a year,” Sammet said.
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.
• Approved to hire Keeona McKenzie, Nicklas Hendershot, Journi Travis, and River Gillum as Corrections Officers, effective Jan. 3, 2023, pending drug screening.
• Approved the following job descriptions for the Solid Waste Department: superintendent, clerk, mechanic, truck operator, and part-time laborer.
• Approved the job descriptions for an accounting specialist and a grants, community relations, and legal specialist for the Commission.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Chadwick Place Phase 2, replat of Lot 12 Block 2, creating one lot in District 2 located at 23910 Chadwick Drive.
• Final approval for Jerrie Lynn Subdivision, replat of Tracts 8 and 9 of Kari K. Anderson Estate, a major subdivision creating 50 lots in District 4 located on the south side of Sewell Road west of the Edgewood Road intersection.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
