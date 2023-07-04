The Limestone County Commission met Monday morning for its regular meeting and reconvened in the afternoon to begin budget hearings for FY2024. The following business items were approved Monday morning.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution for zero traffic fatalities by 20250- a Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.
• Resolution to donate the previous Habitat for Humanity property at the corner of Vine and Brownsferry to the Oasis Community Outreach.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Authorized Limestone County to enter into an agreement with the State of Alabama and Alabama Department of Transportation in order to install passive warning devices on Mooresville Road. The total cost of the project shall be paid with Federal Section 130 funds.
• Approve a contract with PMT Publishing/Business Alabama for a spotlight as in Business Alabama Magazine in the amount of $650.
• Approved further matching funds for Safe Streets and Roads for All grant in the amount of $500,000.
• Enter into an Alabama Recycling Fund Grant Agreement with ADEM for the awarding amount of $600,000 for a recycling building construction.
Board appointments
• Re-appoint Jimmy Swanner to the Board of Equalization.
Award bids
• Full-size passenger truck for EMA to Lynn Layton Chevrolet in the amount of $53,996.50 to paid by TVA.
Personnel actions
• Hire Cole Camp, Charity Smith and Breona Bivens as corrections officers effective July 3, 2023, pending a drug screening.
• Transfer Beth Gist from Records Tech (warrants) to Temporary Records tech (offender registry), effective July 3, 2023.
• Transfer Jesse Tyler from Dispatcher to records Tech (warrants), effective July 3, 2023.
• Hire Jeffery Thomas as an Equipment Operator 1 in District 1, effective July 5, 2023.
• Approve job description for Deputy Sheriff Animal Control Officer.
• Amend the staffing plan to reflect “Five Investigators” at grade 19. This change adds two additional Investigators to the Staffing Plan.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary approval for Briarpatch Subdivision Addition No. 3, a major subdivision, creating 44 lots in District 2 on the east side of Wells Road and south of Ed Ray Road.
• Preliminary approval for Chapel Hill Phase 2, a major subdivision, creating 36 lots in District 1 on the west side of Yarbrough Road and north of Quarry Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for East Limestone Road Commercial Subdivision creating one lot in District 2 on the east side of East Limestone Road south of Keeton Drive.
• Preliminary and final approval for Rose 72 Subdivision creating 4 lots in District 4 on the northeast corner of the intersection of Hwy 72 and Sledge Road.
• Rescind the approval for Briarpatch Subdivision Addition No. 1- replat of Lots 59-64. The minor subdivision was given approval on March 20, 2023. A letter is on file explaining the request and the changes for relocating the lot lines for Lots 59 & 60.
• Preliminary and final approval for Briarpatch Subdivision Addition No. 1,replat of lots 59 & 60, affecting two lots in District 2 on the east side of Wells Road at the end of Cottontail Lane.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.