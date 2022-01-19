The Limestone County Commission and Athens Limestone Hospital have reached an agreement for the operation of the indoor pool at the Wellness Center. At their meeting on Jan. 3, the commission voted 3-1 to approve funding to the ALH for a monthly appropriation in the amount of $14,625.00 for ongoing operational costs and repairs for the pool.
The commission voted Monday morning to approve the agreement with another 3-1 vote. District 2 commissioner Danny Barksdale was the lone nay vote. At the Jan. 3 meeting, Barksdale explained his opposition to funding the pool. Barksdale said afterwards that he is concerned about the precedent that is being set.
“We are being asked for $14,625 per month to subsidize the pool operation of the Wellness Center. That’s $175,000 per year.
“My understanding is that there are less than 100 people using the pool, so that is $146 dollars per month per individual. That is a slippery slope of the county funding individual wellness care to an outside entity,” Barksdale said.
The commission also approved changing payments made month to month for space at The Crutcher Shopping Center on Jefferson Street used by the Limestone County Maintenance Department. The shopping center was recently sold by JKLL, LLC to Ming Enterprises LLC. The monthly payments and 50 percent of the utilities will now be paid to Ming Enterprises LLC.
The commission also approved the following agenda items:
Contracts, agreements and grants
• A settlement agreement reached between the State of Alabama Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Opioid litigation)
Award bids
• Store fund checks for the Sheriff’s Department awarded to Printers & Stationers, Inc for $260.10.
Personnel actions
• Medical leave for Joshua Carter, beginning Jan. 10 and ending Jan. 14.
• Promote Danny Craig to Patrol Lieutenant, effective Jan. 9.
• Promote Martin Evans to Patrol Lieutenant, effective Jan. 9.
• Archivist Rebekah Davis leave from June 7 through June 30.
• Hire Matthew Wigginton as corrections officer effective Jan. 18.
Engineer’s report
The following subdivisions were approved:
• Brigadoon Highlands Phase Two replat of lots 89 & 90 of a replat of lots 71- 75 & lots 84-92- preliminary and final approval and a minor subdivision of 1 lot in District 3 located in the Brigadoon Subdivision on the north side of St. Andrew Drive.
• Cherry Grove Subdivision, a minor subdivision, preliminary and final approval for 3 lots in District 4 located on the north side of Cherry Grove Road approximately 500’ west of Flanagan Road.
• J. Barney Griffin Estate Subdivision replat of Tract 39, 40 and 41-Preliminary and final approval for 4 lots in District 4 locate on the north side of Ft. Hampton Road ile west of Easter Ferry Road.
• New Cut Road Subdivision replat of Tract 3 & 8, a minor subdivision, preliminary and final approval of 5 lots in District 4 located approximately 800’ west of AL Hwy 99 on the north side of New Cut Road.
• Tillman Mill Subdivision, a minor subdivision, preliminary and final approval of 4 lots in District 4 located approximately 500’ north of AL Hwy 99 on the west side of Tillman Mill Road.
• Preliminary approval for Davis Preserve Phase 1B (an addition to Phase 1)- a major subdivision of 40 lots in District 2 on the south side of Nick Davis approximately mile of Menefee Road intersection.
• Preliminary approval for Jerrie Lynn Subdivision replat of Tracts 8 & 9 of Karl K. Anderson Estate- a major subdivision of 54 lots in District 4 located on the south side of Sewell Road west of Edgewood Road intersection.
• Preliminary Sonoma Valley Subdivision Phase 1- a major subdivision of 80 lots in District 2 located at the southwest corner of Barksdale Road and Meadows Road.
Other business
•“Sign/Herbicide Technician” job description (Engineering Department)
• Pay grade option on the staffing plan for “EMA Officer” under “Emergency Management” which will allow a possible pay grade advancement for experience and certifications acquired. Approval of the pay grade advancement will be at the discretion of the EMA Director.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
