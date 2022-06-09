The Limestone County Commission praised chief financial officer Emily Ezell and her team for a “perfect” audit.
“Emily Ezell has a history of perfect audits, so I would just like to recognize her and her staff. That is not an easy thing to do so, and she habitually does it so I appreciate her efforts on that,” District 2 commissioner Danny Barksdale said.
“I would like to thank Emily for all her dedication. We don’t tell our employees enough, sometimes, that we appreciate what they do,” District 3 commissioner Jason Black added.
Bush hogging, weed eating, mowing and spraying is underway in the county, and the commissioners remind citizens to be cautious and be mindful of crews working.
District 4 commissioner LaDon Townsend gave updates on Chapman Hollow. Depending on the weather, the project is nearing completion. Dupree Hollow bridge is being worked on, but progress is steady.
In District 1, Daryl Sammet reported that the bridge on Thach Road has been reopened.
“Right now, we are in the settling time, and we will get the riding surface on there as soon as we get that part done,” he said.
Resolutions and orders
• Provide all necessary funds to the Employees’ Retirement System to cover the cost of the one-time lump sum payment as provided for in Section 2 of Act 229 of the regular section of the 2022 legislature for those eligible retirees and beneficiaries of deceased retirees of the Limestone County Commission.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Contract retroactive April 1, 2022, through March 31, 2023, between TARCOG and the Limestone County Commission to maintain the existing insurance and benefit counseling program known as the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP).
Board appointments
• Reappoint Henry Pollitz, Jerry Adams and Jeff Hodges to the E911 Board with terms ending June 8, 2026.
• Appoint Tere Richardson to the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. This membership will replace the current membership of Michelle Williamson.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary approval for Green Cove Subdivision, a major subdivision, to replat Arts Corner Lots 7-11 creating 22 lots in District 2 located approximately 725’ north of Hwy. 72 on the east side of Cambridge Lane.
• Preliminary and final approval for Falwell Subdivision, a minor subdivision, creating one lot in District 2 located north of Nick Davis Road and west of Mooresville Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Spitzer Subdivision, a minor subdivision, creating one lot in District 2 located at 26389 Big Branch Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.