With warmer weather finally here, more crews are out preparing roads for paving, mowing, picking up trash and doing other maintenance in and around city and county roadways.
“I would appreciate you being cautious and conscientious of our employees working on the road,” District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale said at the May 16 commission meeting.
District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend will have crews working on Dupree Hollow, Chapman Hollow and Seven Mile Post Road in the coming days as well as bush hog crews.
“If everyone could just look out for them. The trash guys will be out picking up trash. As usual, they’ll be behind the bush hog. Trash has been terrible the last several weeks. If you could, just look out for them.
The commission also approved the following agenda items.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• An agreement between IVM Solutions and Limestone County for vegetation control services for roadside rights of way.
• A contractual amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act contract between TARCOG and the Limestone County Commission regarding the provision of Title IIIC-2 Home Delivered Meals as defined under the Older Americans Act.
• A Memorandum of Understanding between the Limestone County Commission and the city of Athens regarding debris removal and monitoring services.
• An agreement between Limestone County Commission and CASA of North Alabama for the use of office space located at Community Corrections.
Board appointments
• Appoint Chairman Collin Daly to serve on the 2022-2023 ACCA Legislative Committee.
Personnel actions
• Hire Bryce Hogan Camp as Communications Officer to start employment on 6/6/2022 pending drug screen.
• Hire Chastity Nichole Holland as Communications Officer to start employment on May 31 pending drug screening.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for the Gene Posey & Linda Gail Posey Farm, a minor subdivision, to replat lot 14 into 3 lots in District 1. The subdivision is located north of 25423 Mooresville Road on the west side of Mooresville Road.
• Final for Mallard Landing Subdivision, a major subdivision, consisting of 57 lots in District 2. The subdivision is located at the southwest corner of East Limestone Road and Barksdale Road.
Other business
• Amend the staffing plan to add three part-time driver positions to the Council on Aging Department.
• Filing and pursuit of a civil action seeking a court order for abatement of obstructions in the right of way at 13276 Dickens Lane, Madison, Alabama and to obtain other necessary relief.
• Filing and pursuit of a civil action seeking condemnation of property necessary for construction of the East Limestone Road and Capshaw Road roundabout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.