The Limestone County Commission met Monday morning and praised the work of Athens Utilities, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, county employees, volunteer fire department, and others for their hard work following the severe storms Friday.
“I want to think everybody on Friday. All the district workers that got out and got the roads back open. They had to deal with power lines. We had a bunch of power lines down and had to stay out there for several hours,” District 4 Commissioner Ladon Townsend said.
Townsend and District 3 Commissioner Derrick Gatlin said they will continue to have crews throughout their district picking up debris left behind by high winds.
“The ones who worked all weekend – Athens Utilities. Those lineman worked all weekend. I saw them early Saturday morning and again Sunday morning,” Townsend said. “I want to thank those guys for everything they did to get everyone’s power back on.”
The Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.
• A resolution to change the Commission work session and meeting from 9 a.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023, to 9 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023.
• Payment of $16,588 towards a new transportation van for the special needs of elderly and disabled individuals. The purchase is through a Section 5310 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation (80 percent federal funding; 20 percent local match).
• Award bid for Sheriff’s Office uniforms from March 7, 2023, thru March 6, 2024, to MAC Uniforms & Galls, Inc.
• Award bid for kitchen equipment services for jail to Partstown.
• Award bid for electrical equipment, parts, and supplies to Inline Electric for $1,009.
• Extend the probationary period for an employee for an additional three months.
• Job descriptions for the Solid Waste Department: Assistant Mechanic, Laborer
• Amend the staffing plan to remove “one Mechanic” and “One part-time laborer” under Solid Waste Department.
• Amend the staffing plan to add “one clerk,” “one assistant mechanic,” and “four laborers” under Solid Waste Management.
• Hire Solid Waste Department personnel which includes: two clerks, one mechanic, one assistant mechanic, eight truck operators, four laborers, and one part-time laborer.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Franklin Estate creating one lot in District 3 located at 16103 Poplar Creek Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Franklin Acres creating three lots in District 3 located at 16187 Poplar Creek Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for a replat of three lots in Short Cut Road Subdivision in District 4 located at the intersection of Short Cut Road Subdivision and Salem Minor Hill Road.
Other business
• Approved the Limestone County Emergency Operations Plan.
• Approval of fees for fulfilling open records requests.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
