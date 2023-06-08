A change could be coming to the Limestone County Commission’s meeting schedule. District 2 Commissioner Danny Barksdale asked at Tuesday’s commission meeting that a resolution be put on the next meeting’s agenda that would separate the work session and regular meetings.
Currently, the work session meeting takes place at 9 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month with the regular meeting starting 15 minutes after the end of the work session.
“Our work session meeting time, I would enjoy having a day or so to look at our agenda and do a little research prior to having to vote on an issue,” Barksdale said. “I don’t know when we changed from going to the prior Wednesday for the work session and having the commission meeting the following Monday. I would like to revert back to that.”
In March 2020, the Commission changed the meeting schedule to have both meeting at the same time in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Barksdale also spoke about receiving calls from those in his district who would like to see meeting times changed in order for more people to have availability to attend and address the commission on issues.
“For that reason, I would like to move the work session to the prior Wednesday, before that Monday, at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. That way, the worst people have to do is take an hour or two off of work if they want to address the commission,” he said.
Due to the holiday on June 19, the next Limestone County Commission meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
