The Limestone County Commission passed a resolution Monday expressing opposition to Senate Bill 157 that is supported by the logging industry.
“This senate bill, if it were passed, would allow log trucks, if equipped with certain weight censors, to exceed the current gross of 88,000 pounds up to almost 100,000 pounds that they could haul on our roadways,” Limestone County Engineer Marc Massey said.
The Association of County Commissions of Alabama has major concerns on the impact on Alabama roadways if the bill were to pass, and they created a sample resolution for commissions to use if they choose to join in opposition of the bill.
“They masked it as a grant program. People can make donations into the logging industry, and then we can apply for grants for bridges through the logging industry. It can have up to $25 million in it in a year, but I think, statewide, $25 million wouldn’t touch the damage that would be created. The state of Alabama said that, if they had to go back and re-rate their bridges with the current log truck, there would be seven bridges in the state that wouldn’t be rated. If they had to re-rate the bridges with this new weight limit, there would be 370. It’s that big of a difference,” Massey said.
The commission agreed with the ACCA’s concerns and voted unanimously to pass the resolution.
Massey also presented commissioners with a report on the Rebuild Alabama Funds and how those funds are being spent. In 2021, the county resurfaced Black, Newby, Snake and New Cut Roads for a total of 10.85 miles at a cost of $1,224,715.41.
“We brought in more than I had estimated in revenue. We actually received $1,149,960.48 in Rebuild Alabama funding revenue.
“Then, the $400,000 for our Federal Aid Exchange Fund. That actually leaves us with $325,444.77 unspent,” Massey said.
The Limestone County Commission also approved the following agenda items.
Resolutions and orders
• Approved a resolution allowing probationary employees, who have met all requirements listed in the resolution, to have access to their paid sick leave available during their probationary period for no more than 40 continual work hours due to COVID-19.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Approved an agreement between the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Limestone County Commission regarding the maintenance of school zone flashing signs on SR-99 at Mount Pisgah Christian School. The Limestone County Commission will be the maintaining agency.
Award bids
• Business Cards, Currie Systems, $109
• Gasoline & Diesel, Aziz Oil (formerly J&J Oil), $.215/gallon over rack
Personnel actions
• Hire Bobby Clark as facilities technician in the maintenance of facilities and grounds department, effective Feb. 7
• Transfer Sheila Vickers from community corrections administrative assistant council to Council on Aging Senior Center Manger in Elkmont, effective Feb. 14.
• Promote Nathanael Scott Greene from corrections officer to deputy sheriff in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department, effective Feb. 7.
• Hire Christa McCurry as probate clerk II in the probate office department, effective Feb. 22.
• Transfer Blake McMahan from equipment operator III to sign/herbicide in the paving-road maintenance department, effective Feb. 7.
• Transfer George Hamby from sign/herbicide technician to equipment operator III in the paving-road maintenance department, effective Feb. 7.
• Promote Doug Watson to sign/herbicide technician from equipment operator II in the paving-road maintenance department, effective Feb. 7.
• Approved giving Coroner Mike West the ability to appoint a Deputy Coroner due to Deputy Coroner David Malone resigning from that position as of March 1.
• Promote Jake Abernathy from patrol officer to investigator (flex), effective Feb. 7.
Engineer’s report
Approved the following subdivisions
• The Estates at Piney Chapel Phase 2B, a minor subdivision, preliminary and final approval for three lots in District 1 located on the north side of Piney Chapel Rd. west of Crutcher Road.
• Bowman Acres Phase II, a major subdivision, final approval for 24 lots in District 2 located on the northeast corner of Brown Road and Bledsoe Road intersection. Commissioner Danny Barksdale voted no making the final vote for approval 3-1.
• Capshaw Grove Subdivision Phase 1, a major subdivision, final approval of 78 lots in District 2 located on the east side of Lipscomb Road approximately 2800 feet south of Capshaw Road.
Other business
• Approved job description for Building Service Worker for the Maintenance Facilities and Grounds Department
• Approve job description for Administrative Assistant/Case Manager for the Community Corrections Department
• Approve the staffing plan to reflect changes made under “Community Corrections” and under “Law Enforcement”
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex, 100 South Clinton Street,
Athens.
