The absence of District 1 Commissioner Daryl Sammet weighed heavy on the minds of those at Monday’s Limestone County Commission meeting. Chairman Collin Daly asked the community to keep Commissioner Sammet in their prayers as faces treatment for colon cancer. Daly wore a dark blue tie, the color representing colon cancer, in support of Sammet.
“Commissioner Sammet is battling a little cancer issue. He’s got colon cancer,” Daly said. “I’ve got full faith he will make a full recovery. He’s got a good spirit. I’ve talked to him several times. I just want the public to know that he is out today and yesterday; he wanted to be here so bad.”
Sammet will soon be undergoing treatment. Daly asked those in District 1 with issues and concerns can call Dennis Wallace, the District 1 foreman, or other commissioners.
“We will all pitch in and do our part. We are only as strong as our weakest link, so we all pull together to make this county great,” Daly said. Also at the meeting:
Contracts, agreements, and grants
• A 20 percent contribution in the amount of $35,686 for the purchase of two vans for Council on Aging through an ALDOT grant. If awarded, ALDOT will be responsible for 80 which will be in the amount of $142,742.
Award bids
• Printing of security-envelopes with window for the License Commissioner to Currie Systems in the amount of $898.
• An 8.5’ X 25’ gooseneck trailer to Lone Wolf Trailer Co. in the amount of $15,500.
Personnel actions
• Hire Breanna Lipscomb, Montana McClendon, Amy Hamby, Konnar Hinton, and Braxton Bowen as Corrections Officers effective June 6, 2023, pending drug screen. Hamby, Hinton, and Bowen to be paid through the ADPH grant.
• Hire Landon Navas and William Laxson as temporary laborers in the Engineering Department. District 4 Commissioner LaDon Townsend abstained from voting in regards to Navas.
• Promote Hayden Russell to Equipment Operator II in the Engineering Department.
• Promote Logan McMahan to Equipment Operator III in the Engineering Department.
• Amend the staffing plan for Animal Control to reflect the following:
• 1- Sheriff Corporal at a grade 17
• 1- Deputy Sheriff (APOST certified) at a grade 16
• 1- Animal Control Officer at a grade 11
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for O’Neal School Subdivision creating three lots in District 4 on O’Neal Road just east of the intersection of Lydia Corey Road.
Other business
• Approve the insolvencies, errors, and taxes in litigation for 2022 as presented by the Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
• Approve to change election polling location and modify beat line. Election polling location would be changed from Mays Missionary Baptist Church to Sardis Springs Baptist Church, and place Sardis Springs Baptist Church in Beat 3 instead of Beat 2.
• Approve electronic meeting policy.
Due to the holiday on June 19, the next Limestone County Commission meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
