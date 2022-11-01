A large group answered the call Saturday as the Athens Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with local veterans groups, set out to clean the headstones at Hine-Hobbs Cemetery. Over 70 students, Scouts, and other volunteers signed in Saturday morning to lend a hand for the beautification project.
Athens Parks and Recreation provided the special materials and instruments needed to safely scrub the headstones. Many of them were unreadable due to the elements over time. Thomas Hobbs Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans provided the training on how to safely clean the headstones.
“We thought we were going to get a group of maybe 10 or 15; we were going to concentrate on just the veterans. Then, this morning we had 72 show up, and we expanded to do as many as we can with the supplies we have. We didn’t expect the turnout that we received. I thought it was amazing, “ VFW Post 4765 Senior Vice Commander Matt Dryer said.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commander Lyle Sadler added, “If we have a turnout like this each time, we should be able to get a lot done.”
Several student groups, including the Mayor’s Youth Commission, Athens High School Beta Club, and Athens High School JROTC pitched in and learned some local history in the process.
AHS JROTC SSgt. Tahjee Nelson and other members were able to clean close to 30 headstones. “We found some World War II veterans and World War I veterans. We also found one that was particularly unique to me – the Spanish American War veteran right there,” Nelson said, gesturing to a nearby headstone.
“It’s exciting to see how it turns out after you spray (the headstone). A little work goes a long way. We used water, soak it, and make sure it is drenched. We took a little scraper, a plastic one, and just scrub off the moss and blackness or goo that is on there,” Nelson said.
The cleaning agent used to clean the headstones will continue to clean the stones over the next week. “You come back in a week or so, you won’t recognize the ones that have been done. They will be brighter,” Sadler said.
The veteran groups sponsoring Saturday’s event were AMVETS (American Veterans), American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Limestone County Marines.
Volunteer groups included Cub Scout Pack 236 (Athens), Boy Scout Troop 236 (Athens), Cub Scout Pack 282 (Ardmore), AHS BETA Club, AHS JROTC, Mayors Youth Commission, and 203rd Military police Battalion (First Lieutenant Jones).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.