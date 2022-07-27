The ninth annual Bank Independent School Share drive conducted from June 27 through July 15 contributed a total of more than $16,773 in cash and an additional 19,167 school supply items to local partner organizations through the “$5 Helps Carry the Cost” campaign. Donations were accepted at all locations of Bank Independent, by PayPal, and through four scheduled “Stuff the Bus” collection events.
“All School Share contributions go directly to children in need within your local community,” says Rick Wardlaw, C.E.O. at Bank Independent. “Thank you to the many customers who dropped off supplies and donations throughout this year’s drive. We couldn’t make the same financial impact without the help and support of our amazing community.”
Over the last nine years, the Bank Independent School Share drive has generated a financial impact of more than $227,472 across the seven-county footprint. All school supplies and cash donations are distributed through local organizations in each market, including Committee on Church Cooperation in Decatur, Sidney’s Safe! Foundation, the Department of Human Resources in Franklin, Lawrence and Limestone Counties, and Free 2 Teach in Madison.
“Our twenty-nine sales offices and end-of-drive collection events have always allowed for convenient donations,” says Chris King, director of Marketing. “Two new options that have made donating even easier are our simple ‘$5 Helps Carry the Cost Campaign,’ which allows for donations through PayPal, and our Smart Swipe pledge match. Customers were able to donate online from the convenience of their device anytime throughout the drive. and Smart Swipe customers made a giving impact through their good-savings habits.”
Smart Swipe is a simple savings plan that rounds up change from Bank Independent Debit Card purchases to the next dollar and deposits the difference into another BI account of the customer’s choosing. Bank Independent pledged to match Smart Swipe savings during the drive up to $10,000. The Bank reached their pledge match goal and donated that amount to School Share partners.
School Share is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program, which also includes employee volunteer efforts, donations, and sponsorships. Other Share drives include Toy Share to collect toys for children during the holiday season, Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, and Food Share to collect non-perishable food items.
