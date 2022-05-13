ATLANTA – Abortion proponents are still fretting after a failed vote in the U.S. Senate to federally protect abortion services.
The Women’s Health Protection Act would have prevented governmental restrictions on abortions such as prescribing abortion drugs and offering abortion services via telemedicine.
The act failed to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a Republican-led filibuster to vote on the bill; Democrat senators (all but Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia) voted to advance the bill but the vote failed 49-51.
“Deeply disappointed that our Republican colleagues blocked us from taking action but we will not be deterred. We’ll keep fighting,” Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, a sponsor of the bill, stated following the vote.
WHPA would have also prohibited state governments from requiring patients to make medically unnecessary in-person visits before receiving abortion services or disclose their reasons for obtaining such services; or prohibit abortion services before fetal viability or after fetal viability when a provider determines the pregnancy risks the patient’s life or health.
“In a state with an atrocious maternal mortality rate that is actually worsening, evidence shows that banning abortions would significantly increase the number of women who die during childbirth,” said Dr. Nadine Becker, an Atlanta OB/GYN and a member of the Committee to Protect Health Care.
“These risks will fall disproportionately on Black women, who are three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women and much more likely than white women in Georgia to suffer from hypertension. Pre-existing hypertension and hypertensive diseases from pregnancy can contribute to the risk of preeclampsia, stroke and cardiovascular disease, which are the leading causes of maternal deaths in Georgia,” Becker continued.
Pro-life lawmakers have been preparing for an upcoming decision in the Mississippi case challenging Roe v. Wade, a 1972 Supreme Court decision protecting woman’s choice to an abortion. A leaked draft of the decision appears to show the Court in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade, leaving states to decide their abortion laws locally.
Alabama is a state where a total abortion ban would also go into effect; the state recently included extended postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year but does not fund many programs for women who do not qualify for Medicaid.
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and other opponents of abortion have advocated for adoption as an alternative to abortion.
“In Alabama, we hold our Christian conservative values in high regard and believe that every life is precious,” Tuberville said following the Senate vote Wednesday. “I voted against this bill to protect the lives of unborn.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee touted some of the state’s pro-life initiatives to help pregnant women and mothers; If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Tennessee has a trigger law that would criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in cases necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother.
Lee mentioned the state’s Medicaid-funded TennCare program, which covers maternal health care to 12 months postpartum and provides maternal health and holistic care for mothers and children.
The state is also preparing to launch a foster care program, and has donated to organizations including Agape Child & Family Services to support expecting and new mothers.
“If the federal courts return full authority to the states, (Tennessee’s) laws will automatically provide the maximum possible protection and offer a glimpse of redemption as America reconciles our troubled past.” Lee stated. “We are talking about families in crisis — not isolated clinical procedures and our state will continue to provide protection, resources and care for both mother and child.”
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was defeated by Warnock in the 2021 runoff, announced a partnership with national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List.
Loeffler plans to make a six-figure contribution to 20 pro-life groups across Georgia, including pregnancy centers, faith-based organizations and adoption and foster care efforts. The groups deliver support services before, during and after pregnancy.
“As Georgia prepares for the future and leads in supporting a culture of life, action is needed to highlight and invest in the organizations working in our communities to provide support to moms, dads and children here in Georgia,” Loeffler said. “I am proud that our state is a leading voice in protecting children and I am grateful that so many Georgians have worked tirelessly to promote a pro-family culture, including providing for the practical needs of new moms.”
