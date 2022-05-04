The Athens-Limestone Republican Women hosted a Congressional Forum on the evening of May 2 at the Valley Event Center. Five of the six Republican candidates were in attendance for the town hall style question and answer opportunity. Attendees submitted questions for candidates Andy Blalock, John Roberts, Paul Sanford, Casey Wardynski and Harrison Wright. Dale Strong was not in attendance.
The candidates discussed a variety of topics, including abortion, the Alabama Education Association and critical race theory — answering questions for close to two hours.
Andy Blalock, a science teacher and professional horse trainer from Huntsville, chose to run for the 5th Congressional District and promised “solutions on immigration reform, education and inflation.”
John Roberts grew up in Hartselle and, after graduating from the University of Alabama, worked for the Huntsville-Madison County Builder’s Association. He helped open the Alabama Homebuilding Academy.
“We have to bring innovative new solutions that are outside of the box,” he said.
Paul Stanford is from Huntsville and served in the Alabama Senate, representing District 7 from 2009-2018.
“I walked away in 2018. I am a firm believer in term limits. ... but America is not what it was in 2018,” Stanford said during his introduction.
Casey Wardynski served in the military for 30 years before becoming superintendent for Huntsville City Schools. He served as assistant secretary of the Army (Manpower and Reserve Affairs) under former President Donald Trump from January 2019 until resigning on Jan. 20, 2021.
“In 2020, the leftists attacked the ballot box and stole an election,” he said in his opening remarks.
Harrison Wright, of Blountsville, Ala., is a political newcomer and a proud participant of the December “Stop the Steal” protests in Washington D.C.
“We were so proud to be there, and I sent pictures to my family and friends. My mom posted one picture from that event, and she lost her job of 14 years with Cullman Medical,” he said.
All the candidates agreed on the topics brought forth by the audience questions. Each candidate voiced opposition to teachers’ unions, with Wright giving the shortest answer of the night.
“To put it simply, I don’t take money from the mob,” he said.
Regarding Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Common Core, the candidates were united in their opinions on CRT.
“I don’t support any Critical Race Theory, CRT, LGBT unless it’s Let’s Get Rid of Biden,” Blalock said.
The only tense moment came when Sanford brought attention to his efforts while in the Alabama Senate to remove Common Core Math from the classroom.
“That was a way for the government to get between you and your children. We know the Huntsville School System was implementing that the whole time I was in the legislature, and I fought it. A statement was made by one of my opponents over here that even if the legislature outlawed it, he still wanted to implement it because he thought it was that good,” Sanford said as he motioned toward Wardynski.
“You didn’t do anything about the Common Core. This district in Huntsville is under federal control. You never involved yourself in that. That was a state law that brought the federal government in. The state legislature never did anything about it, and you are a blowhard about the whole thing,” Wardynski said in his rebuttal.
The topic of abortion and Planned Parenthood quickly helped all the candidates return to common ground. John Roberts called on others to consider fostering as he and his wife have done.
“I believe, as a Christian, we have to step up for those that are born into difficult situations. If we outlaw abortion, there is no doubt there are going to be tougher situations that come about. So, what are you going to do? I plan, at some point, to continue to serve in that capacity. I hope my brothers and sisters in Christ will do the same thing,” Roberts said.
