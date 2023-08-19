“This is about shining a light in a dark place,” radio host Mark White said at the Friday afternoon unveiling of the Connie’s Cabinet food pantry at the Athens-Limestone Public Library. The cabinet was built and placed in memory of Connie Ridgeway, who was murdered in her home in Rogersville in October 2015.
Connie’s family, including sons Austin and Cameron, were on-hand for the dedication of the cabinet. White and Austin have been friends since school and graduated from Lauderdale County High School together in 1997. Austin thanked his friend and all of those who worked in such a special way to honor his mother.
“I really appreciate everyone’s support and effort behind Connie’s Cabinet. Considering what happened to us, words just can’t describe it but this is a great way to remember how kind and generous Connie was,” Austin said. “Keep hoping and praying for justice for Connie, too, as we are still fighting for justice for her.”
It’s been eight years since Connie’s murder, and the investigation into her death continues. Connie’s family and friends do their best to keep her memory alive in the community.
“The idea for Connie’s Cabinet started last December during an event with the Waltons and Little House cast members coming to Rogersville. We were able to raise $300 in that effort to purchase the first pantry. That went into Heritage Park in Rogersville and has done great,” White said.
Kathy Lawrence with Weichert Realtors and Heart for Homeless co-founder Angie McElyea decided they wanted to help in bringing Connie’s Cabinets to more communities and work began on two more cabinets — one in Athens and one in Elgin, Ala.
“We’ve tried to think together on things we can do to shine a light on Connie’s legacy. She, too, used a food pantry, and I believe, as do Austin and Cameron, that she would be over the top that people are getting help in her name,” White said.
Library director April Wise was happy to offer a place for the pantry. It is located to the left of the library’s front doors, out of the sun and protected from the rain. Those in need can take food, and others are asked to drop off a few items when they can.
“Food insecurity is a problem for a lot of people, and if there are young people at the library and they need to take home, we want them to feel free to do that. If there is someone in the community who is homeless and food insecure, we want them to feel comfortable taking the food. They don’t have to answer any questions. It’s free for them to take,” White said.
