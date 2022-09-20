The John Wade Keyes Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Athens State University hosted a ceremony Monday afternoon commemorating the 235th Anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution.
The ceremony was held at McCandless Hall with Dr. Jess Brown as the featured speaker.
Community leaders, organizations, and individuals came together to celebrate the anniversary.
The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard presented the colors as the Athens High School Concert Choir performed The Star Spangled Banner.
Music was also provided by Julie Estes on flute.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Chairman Collin Daly, and Athens State University President Dr. Phillip Way greeted those in attendance and each expressed their gratitude that observance of the day and the importance of the Constitution continues to be celebrated.
Guests were welcomed by Boy Scout Troop 240 who were also joined later by the Captain John Farrar Society Children of the American Revolution for the ringing of the bells.
At exactly 3 p.m., church bells across the nation rang to commemorate the exact time the United States Constitution was signed 235 years ago.
