Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks is hopeful that the community will participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day events scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16. A march will begin at 9 a.m. at the courthouse and conclude with a program at the Alabama Veterans Museum.
“The committee has added, over the last couple of years. Artwork from children, which has been phenomenal, along with the essays. It’s really growing and doing a very good job. We are proud of the group and the committee that is putting this together,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said.
City attorney Shane Black took time Monday to thank the Athens Fire Department for their professionalism after Black found himself needing to call upon them.
“It was about two weeks ago that I really needed a city service and Athens Fire department responded. Mike Brown and the paramedics came out and they did it quick, they were professional, and you couldn’t ask for more,” Black said.
The following business items were addressed by the city council.
• A public hearing regarding the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens by the Salty Cod, LLC, 309, 311, 315 West Market Street, Athens.
• Approve a Restaurant Retail Liquor- Class I alcohol license for Yummi Ninja, Inc., dba: Yummi Ninja, 935 US Highway 72, E, Athens.
• Approve proposal from Jones Fence Company for fencing at Robert Allen Tinnon Park at a cost not to exceed $20,000 from American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
• Accept proposal from Lower Bros. Tennis Courts to retro-fit three of the existing tennis courts at Big Spring Park to pickleball courts at a cost not to exceed $60,000 renovations. The cost includes the resurfacing of the existing courts and is funded from American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
• Accept proposal from Jones Fence Company to install fencing at Jimmy Gill Park at a cost not to exceed $17,000 funded from the Capital Projects Fund.
Allocate FY 2021 and 2022 capital appropriations
• Athens Police Department- $375,000
• Athens Fire Department- $885,000
• Street Department- $325,000
• Sanitation Department- $575,000
• Information Technology Department- $245,000
• General and Administrative- $5,000
• Building and ESCD- $320,000
• Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation- $225,000
