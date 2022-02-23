Limestone County Council on Aging director Susan McGrady addressed the Limestone County Commission during its work session Tuesday morning in regards to the Athens-Limestone Senior Center, located on Pryor Street in Athens. She wanted to address rumors about the center being closed and stressed that, although the building is closed, no services have been closed.
“In December, the week after Christmas, the roof failed and the building flooded and tiles came down. We immediately took care of our people. We serve about 150 people a day out of that center through homebound meals and through our congregate population,” McGrady said. The members of the Athens Senior Center were moved to the Tanner Senior Center, and homebound meals were made at the East Limestone Center.
“Being out of the building gave us some time to regroup. The city of Athens owns that building, but we are a county office. Once we got to looking at some things, there are some building issues there — not just the roof,” McGrady said.
McGrady met with the fire marshal and found that “the east side exit failed, and the west side exit from that level failed.” After meeting with the building inspector, McGrady said that none of the ramps leading into the building meet code.
“If you go into the front of the building using the ramp, there is no way to get into the congregate area, the restrooms or the kitchen without going up steps. So, it is not ADA compliant,” she said.
Other issues mentioned were peeling paint, back flowed and clogged floor drains, bumps in tile, missing door mechanisms, parking lot deterioration, stained light fixtures and dead bugs.
“I just wanted to let you know the condition of the building and to let you know why we are not there,” McGrady said.
Commissioner Jason Black expressed his anger about the information he was provided by McGrady.
“For our elderly and our senior citizens to go to this dump … I wouldn’t let my mother go to this place under any circumstance,” he said. “This is uncalled for. ... If the city of Athens owns this building and the city of Athens wants to have a place for their senior citizens to go, the city of Athens is within Limestone County; let’s don’t go back to this building. If they want to go to Tanner, East Limestone or wherever, let’s take them wherever they need to go. This is pathetic.”
“I like the building and its memories but my job is to serve seniors and keep them safe, and it’s just not safe for them,” McGrady said. “We provide transportation for shopping, doctors and the centers. We go out to the county in county vehicles and bring them to shop in the city. The city is in the county and all of that, but we should all be able to work together. Ardmore and Elkmont, they do. They take care of their people and their centers. The building is just really sad.”
“We need to meet with Mayor Ronnie Marks. If he wants to get this fixed for our senior citizens or if he wants to keep putting them in a dump,” Black said after McGrady acknowledged that she had not yet presented the concerns to the city of Athens.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks released the following statement shortly after the end of the commission’s meeting:
“It has been brought to my attention that there was a discussion today with the County Commission about the Athens Senior Center and that the Council on Aging shared pictures and a report of the facility’s condition. I have not seen what COA presented nor been asked to meet with COA to discuss it.
“The city of Athens owns and provides the historic building on Pryor Street for the County Commission and Council on Aging to utilize as part of the County’s senior program in Athens. The city also covers the cost of utilities and landscaping to assist the county and COA in offering senior services at this site. The city also employs four part-time bus drivers to help provide transportation for seniors to attend activities.
“About a year ago, our city building inspector conducted a review of the building and brought three issues to our attention that the city has addressed: a new roof, new lighting for emergency exits and new fire extinguishers.
“City building inspector Erik Waddell and Athens Fire and Rescue fire marshal James Hand inspected the building again last week at my request because Council on Aging has not returned to the facility to host programs. COA stopped hosting programs there about a month ago while the roof was replaced.
“Waddell and Hand noted the tenant (Council on Aging) had rigged a couple of doors to make them lock. Our Public Works Department has ordered replacement lock kits that are to be installed to address this issue. Waddell said the doors are the only life safety issue he and Hand noted. Waddell is working to complete his report for me so that the city can address any other issues. Waddell has not completed this report yet, so I’m not sure what report Council on Aging shared with the County Commission.
“Senior services are vitally important to our community, and if the county and Council on Aging want to continue to use our facility, I will work with our staff to rectify any issues. If the County Commission and COA want to search for another location to provide senior services in Athens, the city supports that decision and will then determine the future of its facility on Pryor Street.”
Mayor Marks also responded after seeing the photos that McGrady provided the Limestone County Commission.
“Obviously the building has not been utilized or cleaned by COA for over a month since the building has been unoccupied. There likely are dead bugs or areas that need cleaning. Once the building inspector finishes his report, I am willing to work with the county to address issues, should they choose to continue using this building. It is vital that services are provided for our seniors in Athens, so whatever route the county chooses I want to support our seniors having access to services,” he said.
Marks also provided past health scores from the center by the Health Department including the last one, a score of a 98, in November 2021.
