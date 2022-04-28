At the April 25 city council meeting, the council reappointed Beverly Malone to her position on the Athens City Board of Education.
Council president Chris Seibert said, “We received emails and phone calls where people spoke highly of Beverly Malone and supported this reappointment, so that definitely helped us with this decision.”
Malone graduated from Athens High School in 1981 and has served on the board since 2007.
Mayor Ronnie Marks suggested she apply for the appointed position.
“I thought about it, and I thought, ‘I was born and raised here; I’m a product of Athens City Schools, so why not be somewhere where that can serve for our teachers, students and what’s best for our community,’” Malone told the Courier in 2021 after being appointed president.
Athens City Schools superintendent Beth Patton is thrilled for Malone’s continued service.
“I am thrilled about Malone’s reappointment to the Athens City Schools Board of Education. She is knowledgeable and professional and is continually focused on serving all students. We are fortunate to have such wonderful board leaders and appreciate Malone’s continued service to our ACS family,” said Patton.
