Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks highlighted great achievements at Monday’s council meting by several individuals and teams from the Athens-Limestone Community.
Athens High School Indoor Track and Field team recently competed in the state competition at the Birmingham Crossplex. Jayshon Ridgle is the new 6A State Champion in the 60m hurdles. Malea Wiggins won bronze in the 6A Indoor Track & Field Shot Put.
Marks also congratulated the Athens High School cheer team for their first place finish in the National and World competitions this past weekend in Orlando and wished the Athens High School Wrestling Team the best of luck as they compete in the state tournament this week.
“What an awesome experience and an awesome Super Bowl game, and regardless of the outcome, winning or losing, Reed Blankenship and Quez Watkins represented our community at first class. I am so proud of those (guys),” Marks said.
“I will see your cheerleading, wrestling, and track and raise you Scholar’s Bowl,” Councilwoman Dana Henry said.
The Athens High School Scholars Bowl Team competed in the District competition last Friday. Athens High School placed second in their pool and will advance to state and nationals later this spring.
The Athens City Council approve the following business items at Monday night’s meeting.
• A public hearing was held Monday night at the Athens City Council meeting related to the proposed rezoning of approximately 75 acres, the Zana Gamble Lake property, from Estate Residential and Agricultural District to General Business District. The property is located at the northeast intersection of Huntsville Brownsferry and Lindsay Lane. An ordinance was then passed approving the rezoning.
Consent calendar
• Appoint Laverne Gilbert to the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Advisory Park Committee for a six year term, which will expire on Feb. 13, 2029.
• Appoint Fred Wilson to the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Advisory Park Committee for a six year term, which will expire on Feb. 13, 2029.
• Appoint Delbra Davis to the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Advisory park Committee for a six year term, which will expire on Feb. 13, 2029.
• Appoint Lellar Wiley to the Lincoln-Bridgeforth Park Committee for a six year term, which will expire on Feb. 13, 2029.
• Set a public hearing for March 13, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. at the Athens City Council’s regular meeting concerning the city council’s decision whether to approve the modification of an existing solid waste management site located at 16100 BFI Lane.
• Authorize the Mayor to issue a purchase order to Alabama Department of Transportation for a 2013 Volvo Front End Loader Rubber Tire for the Street Department.
• Approve the purchase of a 2023 Ford F150 Super crew 4X4 pickup for the Cemetery, Parks, and Recreation Department.
• Approve the purchase of Maglocks and toggle switch for the front doors at the Recreation Center.
Regular meeting
• Approve a payment of up to $25,000 to replace the fence on the bridge at Gates Park.
• Approve payment of $7,900 to Bobby Terry Company for a four ton Trane HVAC unit for the Houston Memorial Library.
• Allow Public Works to purchase piping material and rebuild a culvert just north of the intersection at Boardwalk and Elkton Street. The cost of the project will not exceed $50,000.
• Approve payment for asset management software training to be provided by NexGen Asset Management for the Water Services Department.
• Approve a construction contract to Hawkins Groundworks, Inc for Marion Street Water Main Improvement Construction Award for the Water Services Department. The 4 inch water main will be upgraded to an 8 inch water main from Marion and South Street intersection to the intersection of Marion and green Street.
• Approve a construction contract to Gulf Coast Underground, LLC for Sewer Rehabilitation Program Phase 1 Construction Award for the Water Services Department.
Commented
