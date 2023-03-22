The Limestone County Commission recently approved a swap of surplus property. The county swapped property it owned at 1302 Jefferson Street North for property at 1503 Wheeler Street in Athens.
Chairman Collin Daly said, “Across the road from the L&S property, we own a little sliver of land at the corner of Cherry Street. There is also property that joins across the street from the jail on the other side. We need more parking at the jail, and a guy has offered to swap the piece of property with us. The lot is over twice the size of the little sliver we have.”
Daly believes the swap is the best interest of the county and will be beneficial if the jail is to ever be expanded in the future.
Another piece of property at 700 Brownferry Street at the corner of Vine Street was approved for surplus. The property is the former Habitat House and has been used for storage.
“There has been a group that has reached out to us that serves a public purpose,” Daly said. “We are going to do like we did with the Veterans Museum, we will allow them to use it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.